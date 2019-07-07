NDS Arrests Members of Daesh in Kabul

(Last Updated On: July 7, 2019)

The special forces of the Afghan intelligence agency have arrested four members of the Daesh terrorist group in Kabul, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) said in a statement on Sunday.

The statement said that the group was involved in the recruitment of fighters and organizing of terror attacks in the capital Kabul.

The individuals were identified as Mubashir Muslimyar a lecturer in the Kabul University, Ahmad Tariq and Ahmad Farooq graduated students of the Kabul University.

During the investigations, the arrested suspects have confessed that they were recruited by Zahir Daee, Mohammad Marouf Rasekh, Mubashir Muslimyar, and Abu Obaidullah Mutawakel to Daesh group.

According to one of the suspects, who was recruited to Daesh three years ago and was deployed to Nangarhar province in the east, a lot of students belong to Zahir Daee, Marouf Rasekh and Abdu Obaidullah Mutawakel were joining to the Daesh terrorist group in the east of Afghanistan.

The statement further said that two of the arrested terrorists – Ahmad Tariq and Ahmad Farooq – were involved in three major terrorist attacks in Kabul.

Ahmad Tariq and Ahmad Farooq were involved in the bombing that targeted Afghan wrestling match in the west of Kabul in 2018, the terrorist attack on the employees of the Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Services Commission in PD6 of Kabul in 2019, and the attack over the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.