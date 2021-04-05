Latest News
NDS arrests mastermind behind 2019 attack on Saleh’s office
The National Directorate of Security (NDS) special unit has arrested one of the masterminds of the 2019 attack on the First Vice President Amrullah Saleh’s political party office.
According to a statement, the NDS arrested Obaidullah, who was using aliases – Farooq, Bilal, and Ibrahim.
The suspect was arrested in an NDS operation in PD3 of Kabul city while planning to assassinate Selai Ghafar, a female advocate and civil society activist, the NDS said in the statement.
The attack was carried out against Green Trend – a movement led by Saleh – while he was campaigning during the presidential elections as President Ashraf Ghani’s deputy.
A car bomb detonated at the entrance gate of Saleh’s office and a number of armed men entered the building.
At least 20 people were killed and more than 50 others were wounded in the attack.
The NDS said that Obaidullah had received directions from Mawlavi Nik Mohammad, a Haqqani Network leader, to carry out a suicide attack against Saleh.
“He (Obaidullah) had infiltrated the Green Trend as a member of the organization…later on per order of Mawlavi Nik Mohammad, several suicide bombers under the guise of Green Trend members had entered [the office] ,” the statement read.
“While planning an attack on Saleh’s office, Obaidullah was monitoring the place and timing the movement of foreign forces’ convoys in parts of Kabul,” the statement said.
The statement added that Obaidullah now however had orders to carry out attacks on vehicle convoys of President Ashraf Ghani, the vice presidents, Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, former NDS Chief Rahmatullah Nabil, civil society activists, media workers, and prominent figures.
Political and security uncertainty slow Afghanistan’s economic recovery
Continued political uncertainty and a possible decline in international aid is slowing down Afghanistan’s economic recovery from COVID-19, the World Bank said Monday in its latest country update.
The World Bank’s report, Setting Course to Recovery, shows that robust agricultural growth has partially buoyed Afghanistan’s economy, which shrunk by around two percent in 2020 – a smaller contraction than previous estimates.
However, lockdowns, weak investment, and trade disruptions have hit services and industries, increasing hardship and unemployment in cities.
Growth is expected to reach one percent in 2021 and top around three percent in 2022 as the COVID-19 crisis fades. Per capita incomes are unlikely to recover to pre-COVID levels until 2025 due to fast population growth, the report noted.
“The current political and security uncertainties have created serious hurdles to Afghanistan’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis. A slower pace of recovery means higher unemployment, lower government revenues, and – ultimately – more difficult living conditions for Afghans,” said Henry Kerali, World Bank Country Director for Afghanistan.
A full recovery will be challenging as many firms have closed and jobs were lost. Private sector confidence has weakened amid difficult security conditions, uncertainty about the outcome of the ongoing peace talks, the possible withdrawal of international troops, and potential sharp declines in future international aid support.
The report also noted that droughts are expected in 2021 and will likely reduce agricultural activity, further weakening growth prospects.
The report emphasizes that a strong and sustainable partnership between the Afghan government and its international partners is key to driving recovery and restoring private sector confidence.
In that effort, the government needs to accelerate reforms to improve governance, fight corruption, mobilize revenue, and boost business.
The report also noted that simultaneously, donors can support private sector confidence through clearer multi-year aid commitments and by defining measurable priority reforms that condition continued grant support.
Int’l community should provide guarantees for peace: Ghani
President Ashraf Ghani said Monday at a meeting with elders from various provinces that violence and bloodshed in the country is not acceptable, the Presidential Palace (ARG) said in a Facebook post.
According to Ghani, the “international community should hand over necessary guarantees for ensuring peace and end of the war.”
Ghani added that any political decision he makes will be based on the Afghan constitution.
He also said that he wants a just and durable peace in the country and that an opportunity for peace has now presented itself, for the first time in 40 years.
Ghani said the government’s aim is to forge an “independent, democratic, and united” Afghanistan.
This comes after Sarwar Danish, Second Vice President, said Sunday that the preservation of the Afghan constitution and elections are the two main roadmaps of the government in its bid to achieve lasting and sustainable peace in Afghanistan.
Danish, who was speaking at the introductory ceremony of the new Acting Attorney General Zabihullah Kaleem, stated these two roadmaps are crucial for preventing the system from disruption and collapse.
“Preserving the constitution is a principle for preserving values and preventing the disruption of the system in Afghanistan,” Danish said.
Danish, however, stressed the need for revising the Afghan Constitution.
“An amendment to the constitution should be based on legal mechanisms,” he noted.
SIGAR finds Taliban income mainly generated through illicit dealings
The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) said in a report that the primary sources of income for the Taliban are narcotics, illicit mining, and other illegal activities.
SIGAR, citing a UN Security Council report, said the Taliban has continued to adapt and expand its ability to maintain and generate financial revenues to support their operations from June 2019.
“The primary sources of income for the Taliban remain narcotics, illicit mineral and other resource extraction, taxation, extortion, the sale of commercial and government services and property, and donations from abroad,” the report said.
The UN report states that Afghan officials estimate Taliban income from narcotics between June 2018 and June 2019 amounted to approximately $400 million.
The report also notes that the Taliban now controls all aspects of narcotics production, which likely indicates that their total revenues are even higher.
“In our February 2018 meeting, a senior official from the Resolute Support Counter Threat Finance Cell estimated that between 40 to 60 percent of the Taliban’s revenue comes from narcotics trafficking,” the report added.
According to SIGAR, Afghanistan is the world’s largest producer of opium and the source of more than 90 percent of the world’s heroin.
SIGAR’s finding shows that the US has allocated more than $8 billion to fight opium production and trafficking in Afghanistan since the collapse of the Taliban regime in 2021.
“We previously reported that despite this enormous investment, “no counterdrug program undertaken by the United States, its coalition partners, or the Afghan government resulted in a lasting reduction in poppy cultivation or opium production,” SIGAR said.
The Taliban, however, has rejected the report, stating, “a number of provincial governors, ministers, commanders, and border forces are involved in drug smuggling.”
