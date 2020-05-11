Latest News
NDS arrests key Daesh leaders
Three key Daesh leaders were arrested in operation by the Afghan forces, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) said.
In a statement released on Monday, the NDS said that its special forces have apprehended Zia-ul-Haq, known as Shaikh Abu Omar Khorasani, the Daesh leader for Afghanistan and South Asia during an operation.
The statement added that Abu Sahib, Daesh’s public relations head, and Abu Ali, the group’s intelligence head were also arrested along with Zia-ul-Haq.
The Afghan forces launched the operation after four senior members of Daesh – who are currently under custody – shared information about the group’s key leaders, the NDS noted.
The Statement did not provide further details on where and when the operation was conducted.
On May 6, the NDS carried out an operation in the Shakrdara district and PD^11 of Kabul city and destroyed a joint Daesh-Haqqani Network hideout.
The raid, which lasted about ten hours, left five Daesh fighters dead, including three women fighters.
Moreover, five Daesh and Haqqani Network fighters, including three women, were killed and eight others with two children, were detained in the operations last night, the NDS said.
The NDS emphasized that the Afghan forces would continue operations to “crackdown all terrorist nests” in the country.
Taliban shows willing-signs to get along with India
Shir Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, a prominent member of the political office the Taliban in Qatar, told Ariana News that as soon as Delhi contributed positively to the Afghan peace process, the Taliban were ready to get along.
Since the start of the talks between the United States and the Taliban in 2019, many countries, including Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, and some Central Asian countries, have approached the Taliban representatives, except for India.
The United States has recently poked India to participate in the process. The Taliban have also welcomed it, saying it is conditional of a positive move by the India side.
Responding to the question ‘if the Taliban were willing to talk to India as part of the US efforts’, the group’s prominent member Stanikzai said, “We have no problem with anyone who wants to take a positive step towards peace in Afghanistan. Whenever they want to take a positive step in this regard, we are ready to talk with them for peace.”
Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special representative for reconciliation in Afghanistan, has said India was an important element in Afghanistan’s peace process and would welcome its involvement in it
In the meantime, ThePrint, an Indian digital news platform, has written that it was not expected that the Narendra Modi administration would change its position and be directly part of Afghanistan’s peace talks with the Taliban unless it derives from pressure by the United States.
It has quoted senior Indian officials as saying that New Delhi was willing to speak out if the Taliban recognized the democratic government – the Afghan government – and that the United States was now forcing India to take part in the Afghan peace talks.
An Afghan free journalist, Sami Yousufzai, who is mostly following the peace process and its events, believes that India is deeply concerned about the Taliban’s return to the Afghan political system.
“It is a fact that during the Taliban regime, thousands of Kashmiri jihadist fighters were active in Afghanistan.” He has said noting that when the United States sought a guarantee from the Taliban that there would be no more room for al-Qaeda or other groups that pose a threat to the United States and the West, India also wanted to receive a commitment from the Taliban as such.
On the other hand, according to Yousufzai, Zalmay Khalilzad has tried to share India’s concerns with the Taliban, which seems to be fruitful as a relationship seems to have taken birth between the Taliban and India.
The progress in the Afghan peace talks has shown that Pakistan has influence over the Taliban and is a key player in the process.
India, on the other hand, had no place in the process but has now made it clear that at the other end of the process – the Afghan government – it has a strong position in relation to the Ghani-led government.
Ahmad Saeedi, a former diplomat at the Afghan embassy in Pakistan, said that following the US-Taliban agreement, [India] was deeply concerned thinking that all the provisions of the agreement were in Pakistan’s interest; therefore, Zalmay Khalilzad has been trying to seek India’s satisfaction to step into negotiations with the Taliban.
So far, India has not yet announced its will for direct talks with the Taliban; however, a point to be noted is that after meeting with Indian officials, Zalmay Khalilzad traveled to Pakistan and met with Qamar Bajwa, Pakistani army’s chief of staff, to seek Islamabad’s support in speeding up starting the Intra-Afghan talks, reducing violence, and overall, to help take the Afghan peace process to next level.
Khalilzad travels to Qatar to meet with Taliban political representatives, following up on his agenda: the acceleration of government-Taliban prisoner releases, the immediate start of Intra-Afghan talks, the reduction of violence, the humanitarian ceasefire, and last but not the least, India’s participation in the peace process.
Abdullah Abdullah’s role in gov’t if reached to agreement with Arg
According to a source close to President Ghani, Abdullah will be appointed head of the reconciliation council if Sapidar wins an agreement with Arg.
The source, on condition of anonymity, told Ariana News that the decision would be made on a majority of votes, noting that Abdullah’s current deputies will be promoted as the deputies to the council.
Moreover, some sources close to the presidential palace said the two leaders were getting closer to winning an agreement.
Ariana News has dug into some of the articles of the coming-soon agreement read as follows.
• Abdullah Abdullah as Head of the Reconciliation Council
• His current deputies to be promoted as deputies of the council
• The Reconciliation Council will have two committees and a general assembly
• The State Ministry of Peace will answer to the Reconciliation Council
• Abdullah will not be a member of the cabinet or the National Security Council
• He will not have the authority to appoint or dismiss seats
• A high council of state will be created to act advisory
• The Reconciliation Council will lead the negotiating team
• The council will have more than two deputies
• After the result, the national council makes the final decision
• Abdullah’s men will be present at the cabinet-level
It is worth mentioning that the marshal’s rank requested for Gen Dostum has not been finalized but four tribal leaders are likely to be honored
In addition, Abdullah’s team insists on the Interior Ministry and some other key ministries, but no agreement has been made yet.
Notably, Abdullah’s men will be cabinet members, but the team will not be authorized to interfere in other layers.
The date for the signing of the agreement has not yet been revealed, and Abdullah has not commented on the matter so far.
COVID-19
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 361 new cases, total 4402
The Ministry of Public Health said Sunday that 361 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Afghanistan during the past 24 hours.
The cases were recorded as follow: 117 in Kabul, 59 in Herat, 31 in Balkh, 26 in Kandahar, 21 in Baghlan, 18 in Farah, 12 in Laghman, 11 in Maidan Wardak, 11 in Samangan, 9 in Panjshir, 8 in Parwan, 8 in Nangarhar, 7 in Kunar, 5 in Helmand, 4 in Badakhshan, 4 in Ghazni, 3 in Jawzjan, 3 in Sar-e-Pul, 2 in Paktika, one in Zabul, and one cases in Paktia.
According to the ministry, it brings the total affected people in Afghanistan to 4402.
The ministry further added that four people have also died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total fatalities to 120 in the country.
Meanwhile, 65 patients have been recovered and fully discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours.
So far, six prisoners have been infected with the virus in Nangarhar jail, local officials confirmed.
