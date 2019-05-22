NDS Arrests Group of Armed Robbers in Kabul

(Last Updated On: May 22, 2019)

Afghan special forces have arrested a group of eight armed robbers from PD 10 of Kabul City, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The dangerous armed robbers were led by Obaidullah alias Raees Obaid and Iqbal, the statement further said.

According to the intelligence agency, the gangsters were involved in armed robbery and killings in the capital Kabul.

The arrested individuals have confessed that they have stolen 50 vehicles from different parts of Kabul.

In a separate statement, the Interior Ministry announced that police have arrested two suspected killers from PD5 of the capital Kabul.

The individuals are accused of killing a resident of Paghman district.

This comes as criminal activities have tremendously increased in Kabul city where a criminal incident is being reported almost every day.