NDS Arrests Four Over Blown Up Pylon in Salang

(Last Updated On: October 11, 2019)

A group of four Taliban fighters who have blown up a power pylon in Salang district was arrested, National Directorate of Security (NDS) said in a statement.

According to the statement, these Taliban members were arrested in Ahangaran village of Parwan’s Salang district.

The four individuals are identified as Del Agha-also known as Mamati, Feda Mohammad Hairan, Mohammad Shafi and Agha Sherin.

“The group has confessed that based on the instructions they received from their leadership, they called head of Breshna asking for 1 hundred thousand dollars and threatened to explode the pylons if they do not receive the money,” read the statement.

NDS also added that the four have committed such action three more times in the past.

The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment in this regard.

Kabul and 10 other provinces were left in dark for two days after an electricity pylon was blown up in Salang.

The pylon was completely destroyed in the explosion and as a result electric power to Kabul and other provinces was complete cut.