NDS Arrests 9 Taliban Members in Kabul

(Last Updated On: September 26, 2018)

National Directorate of Security (NDS) said in a statement on Wednesday they had arrested nine Taliban members in Kabul.

According to the NDS’s statement, the militants were involved in destructive activities, including roadside bombings and target killings of the officials and security personnel.

The nine Taliban members are identified as Najibullah son of Muhammad Dawoud, Tawos son of Anar Khan, Watandost son of Zabto Khan, Gul Ahmad son of Abdul Rahim, Atiqullah son of Amanullah, Muhammad Salem son of Muhammad Wazir, Ehsanullah son of Muhammad Naeem, Hazrat Khan son of Arsalah and Amruddin son of Abdul Basir.

However, the Taliban group has not commented regarding the issue so far.

This comes as the operatives said last week 26 insurgents having links with the Islamic State group were arrested during separate operations.