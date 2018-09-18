NDS Arrests 26 Daesh Fighters in Kabul

(Last Updated On: September 18, 2018 5:00 pm)

Afghan Intelligence operatives have arrested 26 members of Islamic State militant group in the capital Kabul.

According to the Intelligence Agency, the militants have been arrested during a three-day separate operation of the security forces in the city.

An intelligence source told Ariana News that the detained group was receiving orders from their leader identified as Abdullah.

The group was aiming to target mourners during Ashura, a ceremony which is being held to commemorate the death of Husain ibn Ali, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, the source said, adding that a policeman has also been among the detained insurgents.

This comes Daesh has taken responsibility for deadly attacks against civilians in the country, mainly in Kabul City.

Recently, the militant group has targeted a sports center in the city that left dozens killed and wounded including journalists.