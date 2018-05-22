NDS Arrests 13 Taliban Members in Nangarhar

(Last Updated On: May 22, 2018 3:58 pm)

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) has arrested 13 Taliban members in Jalalabad City of Nangarhar province, the agency said Tuesday.

According to a statement released, the insurgents were arrested during several military operations in the province.

The detained individuals have confessed their membership with terrorist groups led by Qari Dost Mohammad also known as Mullah Ghazi, Qari Abdul Haq and Shoaib, the statement added.

The agency says the groups were involved in terror activities such as recruitments, supplying weapons and ammunitions to the Taliban insurgents in Surkhroad district and Jalalabad City localities.

Nangarhar is among the volatile provinces in east of Afghanistan where the Taliban group and the so-called Islamic State (IS) also known as Daesh are actively operating in a number of its districts and usually carrying out attacks against governmental forces.