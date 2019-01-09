NDS Arrests 11 Taliban Militants in Kandahar

(Last Updated On: January 9, 2019)

A group of 11 Taliban militants has been arrested by the Afghan intelligence agency in Kandahar province, the agency said on Wednesday.

According to a statement released by the National Directorate of Security (NDS), the militants were plotting to carry out coordinated suicide attacks in Kandahar city.

The group was active in Shah Wali Kot, Zhari, and Maiwand districts as well as in Kandahar city, the statement said.

The group was involved in destructive and terror activities such as targeting security outposts and security forces supply convoys in the province, the statement added.

The statement further said that two members of the insurgent group were ready to carry out suicide attacks in Aino Mina township of Kandahar city.

NDS says the suicide attackers were trained in Peshawar city of Pakistan.

The Taliban insurgent group has not made a comment about the report yet.