Featured
NDS arrests 10-member cell behind Vice President assassination attempt
Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Security (NDS) announced Saturday it had arrested 10 members of a cell behind the recent assassination attempt on First Vice President Amrullah Saleh.
The NDS said the cell was affiliated to both Haqqani network and to ISIS.
Saleh was targeted early September while on his way to work. As his convoy drove through the city, a roadside IED was detonated.
The vice president survived the attack with only minor injuries but at least 10 civilians who had been in the immediate area were killed.
The Taliban immediately denied responsibility for the attack.
The NDS meanwhile said Saturday, the 10 insurgents had also been responsible for assassinations and assassination attempts on other senior government officials.
Featured
Iran’s most revered singer buried near national poet
Iran’s most celebrated musician, Mohammad Reza Shajarian, was buried Saturday morning near the 7th-century national poet Ferdowsi, Iran media reported.
Shajarian, who died on Thursday at the age of 80 after battling kidney cancer for years, had also been a fierce critic of the government but was regarded as a national treasure who revived traditional music.
A classical composer and singer, Shajarian, became a beacon of opposition after he condemned the violent government crackdown of protests against the disputed 2009 election that gave a second term to President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Reuters reported, adding that following this, he was banned from Iran’s music scene.
Earlier in the week, as news broke of his deteriorating condition, hundreds of fans gathered in front of the Jam Hospital in Tehran where Shajarian was being treated.
Defying a partial lockdown order due to the Coronavirus pandemic, fans sang his songs while holding cell phones over their heads.
Regarded as a great ostad — or maestro — of classical Persian music, Shajarian was adored by fans across Iran and around the world.
He focused on Persian folk, classical and traditional styles of music, and received many awards including the UNESCO’s Picasso Medal for outstanding contribution to the arts in 1999; the Chevalier de l’Ordre National du Mérite, the highest distinction in France, in 2014; and the Patron’s Award by the Agha Khan Foundation, in recognition of his enduring contribution to the musical heritage of humanity, in 2019.
Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani tweeted on the passing of Shajarian, saying, “I am certain that the appreciative nation of Iran will keep this popular artist’s name, memory and his work alive in their memories. May his soul rest in peace.”
Shajarian is survived by his wife, Katayoun, his three daughters Raheleh, Mozhgan, Afsaneh and two sons, Homayoun and Rayan.
Featured
10 Afghan children ‘smuggled by Taliban’ into Pakistan to be sent home
The Peshawar High Court (PHC) in Pakistan on Friday placed 10 Afghan children into the custody of the Afghan consulate after ascertaining the minors had been smuggled into Pakistan.
Abdul Hameed Jalili, from the Afghan consulate, who attended the court hearing told journalists the children hailed from Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province.
He said the children had been sent to Akora Khattak by the Taliban illegally to be enrolled in a madrassa for religious education.
The high court’s chief justice Waqar Ahmed Seth, ordered the consulate to ensure the children are reunited with their parents.
In addition, he told authorities to continue the investigation and submit their findings to the court.
The court heard from police, the children were smuggled, without documents, from Badakhshan province in Afghanistan into Pakistan and enrolled in a madrassa in Akora Khattak town in Nowshera.
Dawn News reported that the court heard an application filed by an Afghan refugee cardholder, who said he had brought the children, who are his relatives, to Akora Khattak’s refugee camp.
According to the applicant, the children had been taken away by a madrassa and the administration had refused to let him see the children.
Police told the court that the children had been brought to Pakistan illegally and had no valid documents, while the applicant in turn could not explain how he managed to get the children into Pakistan.
The court ordered police to arrest the applicant and investigate the matter thoroughly.
When asked why they were brought to Pakistan, the children — all of whom are aged 10 or under — said they were in the country to get religious education.
The bench was told that the children could not speak Pashto or Urdu and a translator was brought in.
The translator told the court that “it seemed as if the children have been brainwashed. They answer each question together.”
The chief justice asked authorities how the children were smuggled into the country without agencies being alerted.
“Children were brought here from Afghanistan and no one knows about this. What are the agencies doing?” Justice Seth asked.
The court also ordered police to arrest staff at the madrassa and to find out if there were other Afghan children at that facility and others.
Featured
KamAir plane loses power, pilot ‘glides’ into Kabul
A KamAir plane lost power while coming in to land at Hamid Karzai International Airport on Saturday, leaving passengers onboard shaken.
One passenger, Stephanie Glinski, a Kabul-based journalist, said the engine also “spat fire”.
In a post on Twitter, Glinski said: “Our (Kamair) plane engine just failed flying into Kabul, propeller stopped during flight and engine spat out fire. We landed!!!
She said fire trucks were on standby and immediately surrounded the plane after it landed.
Also onboard the plane was Salahuddin Rabbani, leader of Jamiat-e Islami Afghanistan party and a number of National Directorate of Security (NDS) officials.
“We’re all shaking a bit. Pilot did great, he managed to land gliding down,” Glinski said.
The plane had taken off earlier Saturday in Faizabad, the provincial capital of Badakhshan province. Rabbani had been in Badakhshan to commemorate the 9th death anniversary of his father, Burhanuddin Rabbani, who served as Afghanistan’s president from 1992 to 1996.
The former president was assassinated in Kabul in 2011 when a suicide bomber entered his house.
