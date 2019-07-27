NDS Agent Killed by Unknown Gunmen in Parwan

(Last Updated On: July 27, 2019)

One National Directorate of Security (NDS) employee was killed in an attack by unknown armed men in northern Parwan province, a local official said.

The incident has taken place at Dosarake Bagram, Dari name, area of the province at around 5:25 am on Saturday.

Wahida Shahkar, a spokesperson for the provincial governor said in a statement on Saturday that the individual was shot dead by two gunmen while he was en-route to his office.

She said the investigation is underway to find the motives behind the attack.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.