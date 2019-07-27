Breaking News

NDS Agent Killed by Unknown Gunmen in Parwan

Ariana News

One National Directorate of Security (NDS) employee was killed in an attack by unknown armed men in northern Parwan province, a local official said.

The incident has taken place at Dosarake Bagram, Dari name, area of the province at around 5:25 am on Saturday.

Wahida Shahkar, a spokesperson for the provincial governor said in a statement on Saturday that the individual was shot dead by two gunmen while he was en-route to his office.

She said the investigation is underway to find the motives behind the attack.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

