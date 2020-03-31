NCAA to give athletes extra year in Curtailed Spring Sports

(Last Updated On: March 31, 2020)

The National Collegiate Athletic Association voted Monday to allow another year of eligibility for all spring-sport athletes, whose seasons were cut short by the Coronavirus outbreak; however, the decision did not cover winter sports disrupted by the pandemic.

The NCAA says that whether an athlete is able to return, will largely depend on the decisions by universities, which will determine how much scholarship aid to offer and whether to apply for an individual to receive a waiver allowing an additional season.

It also says that the additional season applies to sports like baseball, softball, golf, tennis, lacrosse, track and field, beach volleyball and rowing.

The association states that those sports were shut down on March 12, the same day the NCAA ended postseason tournaments in winter sports — like men’s and women’s basketball, wrestling and gymnastics.

According to the NCAA vote, the winter athletes will not be allowed to claim extra eligibility.