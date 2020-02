(Last Updated On: February 12, 2020)

Khairzad, competing in the Slalom category of the championship, became the first [female] to win a medal bronze for Afghanistan on international level.

Sajjad Hussaini and Ali Shah Farhand stood jointly in the 25th position among the males.

Also, Sayed Mohammad Taheri and Shah Agha Rezaei obtained 27th and 34th positions in the championship.

The championship was held for four days in Sawat city of Pakistan hosting athletes from Ukraine, Greece, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan and Pakistan.