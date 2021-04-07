NATO’s Pontecorvo assures Atmar of NATO’s ongoing support

(Last Updated On: April 7, 2021)

Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar met with Ambassador Stefano Pontecorvo, NATO Senior Civilian Representative for Afghanistan on Wednesday, who assured the Afghan government of its continued cooperation and support for the peace process and in the fight against terrorism.

Atmar expressed gratitude for NATO’s support and welcomed the decisions taken at recent meetings of NATO Foreign and Defense Ministers on Afghanistan and stressed the need for further cooperation and coordination between the two entities, a statement issued by the ministry read.

Referring to the upcoming Afghan Peace Talks in Turkey, both sides stressed the importance of cooperation and joint efforts between Afghanistan and international partners, including NATO.

“They underscored the need for continued consultations and exchanges for the success of the peace talks,” the statement read.

During the meeting, Pontecorvo assured Atmar of NATO’s continued cooperation with Afghanistan’s security and defense forces in the fight against terrorism.