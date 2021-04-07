Latest News
NATO’s Pontecorvo assures Atmar of NATO’s ongoing support
Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar met with Ambassador Stefano Pontecorvo, NATO Senior Civilian Representative for Afghanistan on Wednesday, who assured the Afghan government of its continued cooperation and support for the peace process and in the fight against terrorism.
Atmar expressed gratitude for NATO’s support and welcomed the decisions taken at recent meetings of NATO Foreign and Defense Ministers on Afghanistan and stressed the need for further cooperation and coordination between the two entities, a statement issued by the ministry read.
Referring to the upcoming Afghan Peace Talks in Turkey, both sides stressed the importance of cooperation and joint efforts between Afghanistan and international partners, including NATO.
“They underscored the need for continued consultations and exchanges for the success of the peace talks,” the statement read.
During the meeting, Pontecorvo assured Atmar of NATO’s continued cooperation with Afghanistan’s security and defense forces in the fight against terrorism.
11-member Taliban unit arrested in connection with Yama Siawash’s death
Afghanistan’s First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said on Wednesday that Kabul police have arrested an 11-member Taliban group suspected of having killed a number of people in targeted attacks including former TV news anchor and journalist Yama Siawash.
Siawash, a former journalist and Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) employee was killed five months ago, along with two of his colleagues, in a targeted IED explosion in Kabul city.
Saleh tweeted Wednesday that police had arrested the group of 11 Taliban members in connection with the incident.
“It all started with a tip from an informant & enabled Kabul Police Dpt to identify, locate & apprehend an 11 member Talib terror cell responsible for numerous bombings including murder of iconic Yama Siawash on Nov 7. Dozens of sticky bombs & IED found in their caches,” Saleh tweeted.
He also stated members of the media, civil society activists and advocacy groups have been invited to see the police “files, interview the terrorists and fulfill the wish of the grieving families – RAISE IT AT INTERNATIONAL FORUMS to expose the terrorist Taliban.”
This comes after local and international rights groups stepped up pressure on government to investigate targeted killings properly and to bring the perpetrators to justice.
President Ashraf Ghani undergoes prostate surgery in Kabul
President Ashraf Ghani ended prostate surgery in Kabul on Tuesday and is in good health, according to officials.
The 71-year-old Afghan President underwent surgery at the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan Hospital in Kabul on Tuesday evening.
President Ghani tweeted, that the operation was successful, and thanked all the doctors at the hospital.
“This evening, I had a successful prostate operation at the martyred Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan Hospital”, President Ghani added the operation was conducted by professional and experienced doctors.
He also thanked all the doctors and nurses of the hospital.
Senior Advisor at the office of President Shahussain Murtazawi, describes his condition well and added that President Ghani was discharged today.
“The president’s trust in the government hospital and doctors in this land is a sign of national trust and confidence,” Murtazawi wrote on his tweeter account.
Two Killed, 18 Wounded in Nangarhar Blast
At least two civilians were killed and 18 others were wounded in an explosion in Nangarhar province on Wednesday morning, local security sources said.
According to the sources the blast happened at around 6:30 am local time in PD2, in Laghman Ada area of Jalalabad city.
An IED had reportedly been placed next to the road and was detonated when security force vehicles drove by.
One source said that 18 civilians were wounded along with three policemen.
According to the source, four of the wounded are in critical condition.
Provincial officials have not commented yet.
No group has claimed responsibility for the blast.
