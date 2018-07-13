NATO’s Financial Support Will Change Situation in Battlegrounds: MoD

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) says NATO’s financial support from Afghan troops up to 2024 will change situation in the battlefields.

“Most of NATO’s financial assistance will be used for Afghan military maneuverability against terrorists,” Muhammad Radmanish, deputy spokesman of MoD said.

Radmanish noted the assistances will also be used in increasing the capacities of Afghan air forces, commandos and intelligence forces.

Currently, Afghanistan has more than 17,000 Special Forces that carry out 80percent of the offensive operations.

Afghan and NATO officials have said they will double the Special Forces and triple the Afghan air force.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) nations decided on Thursday to sustain their presence in Afghanistan and fund Afghan security forces until 2024.

“We decided to sustain our presence in Afghanistan until conditions indicate a change is appropriate,” Xinhua quoted NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg as saying after the organization’s two-day summit in Brussels.

“And we extended our financing for Afghan security forces through 2024. This will help them further develop their special forces and air force as they continue to fight international terrorism,” he added.

NATO also expressed strong support for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s peace proposal.