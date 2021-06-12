Latest News
NATO working with allies on ‘securing’ Kabul airport
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said late Friday the organization is working with its Allies on how to maintain important infrastructure in Afghanistan including the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.
Speaking at a press briefing ahead of next week’s summit to be attended by NATO leaders, Stoltenberg said the attending leaders will address a wide ranging set of issues including Afghanistan.
“Our military presence is ending, but our support for the Afghan forces and people will continue.
“At our Summit on Monday, we will have far-ranging discussions, and take substantial decisions,” he said.
“We are very clear-eyed about the challenges, the difficulties we all face in Afghanistan. And we are also clear-eyed about the risks the decision to end our military mission entails.
“We will, we’re also working on, with the NATO Allies, how to maintain important infrastructure, such as an international airport in Kabul. Partly this is something NATO will support, and also we’re looking into how NATO Allies can be part of that effort.”
He said Turkey is a key ally when it comes to the running of the airport. “There is a dialogue now going on between different Allies, including Turkey, on exactly how we can try to continue to provide support for the airport and make sure the airport continues to operate at international standards.
“Because this is important not only for NATO, but an airport and all the critical infrastructure is important for the whole international community, for the diplomatic presence of all countries, and of course also for development aid and different aid organizations.
“So NATO Allies are addressing these issues as we speak. And I expect this also to be an issue that will be addressed at the Summit on Monday.
COVID-19
US embassy suspends all visa application process due to COVID
In response to the “intense third wave of COVID-19 cases throughout the country” the US Embassy in Kabul has suspended all visa application operations effective June 13 (Sunday), the embassy said in a statement Friday.
According to the statement, everyone “scheduled for appointments in the coming days will be contacted directly to reschedule as soon as visa operations resume.
The embassy stated that applicants do not need to contact the Embassy to reschedule and should not come to the Embassy.
“We acknowledge and regret the inconvenience to applicants as we seek to protect the health of our staff and applicants to ensure we can fully support visa and other consular services going forward,” the statement read.
The embassy also stated that the United States stands in solidarity with the Afghan government and the Ministry of Public Health as they work to take action to contain the spread of the virus and care for those who fall ill.
“We are saddened to hear of the deaths of esteemed and much valued Afghans who have passed away from COVID recently. We also grieve the passing of one of our own Embassy colleagues,” read their statement.
The embassy added that the United States government will continue to support efforts to prevent and stop the spread of COVID-19 in Afghanistan and that in the past year, USAID has provided more than $39 million to directly to help Afghanistan respond to the COVID-19 outbreak, expedited $90 million in other COVID-related development assistance through the World Bank, and reoriented other US assistance to support Afghan efforts to deal with the pandemic’s consequences.
“US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently announced more than $266 million in new humanitarian assistance to address the pressing needs of an estimated 18 million Afghans who are suffering due to COVID-19, hunger, and displacement, bringing total US humanitarian aid for Afghanistan to nearly $3.9 billion since 2002,” read the statement.
At least 20 Muslim pilgrims die in Pakistan bus crash
EU says ‘failed state’ scenario has to be avoided in Afghanistan
The European Union (EU) has emphasized the need to avoid a ‘failed state’ scenario in Afghanistan amid a surge in coordinated attacks by the Taliban against the Afghan forces across the country since the beginning of the withdrawal process of international forces.
In a statement on Thursday, the EU Parliament condemned in “the strongest terms” the alarming increase in violence in Afghanistan.
The organization called on the Taliban to immediately cease their attacks against “civilians and the national forces, and to fully respect international humanitarian law.”
In the resolution adopted on Thursday, Members of the EU Parliament (MEPs) point to “the confluence of the fragile domestic situation, a deteriorating security situation, intra-Afghan peace talks effectively at a stalemate and the decision to withdraw US and NATO troops by 11 September 2021.”
All this could intensify internal conflicts and create a vacuum that, in the worst-case scenario, will be filled by the Taliban, MEPs said.
“This would be very worrying for the country and for the sustainability of the socio-political achievements and progress of the last 20 years”, MEPs warned.
The MEPs also stressed that the progress made in the rights of women and girls, which is now under threat and must urgently be preserved and strengthened.
The resolution expressed concern about the fragility and instability of the Afghan Government and its lack of control over much of the country and stresses the need to avoid a ‘failed state’ scenario.
The Parliament, meanwhile, reiterated its commitment to an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process and post-conflict reconstruction as the only credible path to inclusive, long-term peace, security, and development.
The organization also urged the Council, the European External Action Service (EEAS), and the Commission to “prepare and present to Parliament, as soon as possible, a comprehensive strategy for future cooperation with Afghanistan once NATO-allied troops have withdrawn and urge the EU and its member states, NATO and the US to remain engaged with this objective.”
The statement comes amid a surge in coordinated attacks by the Taliban against the Afghan forces across the country since the beginning of the withdrawal process of international forces.
So far, the group has captured over a dozen districts and dozens of military bases and outposts.
According to the reports, hundreds of members of the Afghan forces have been killed, wounded, or captured by the Taliban since the group launched offensives during the past month.
The peace talks in Doha must resume immediately to achieve a political settlement to the conflict and a permanent, nationwide negotiated ceasefire, EU Parliament members said.
According to them, only a political settlement offers hope for lasting peace, they underline. They recommend the parties should seek help from a third-party mediator, such as the United Nations, to help them agree on a political roadmap for a prosperous Afghanistan.
MEPs emphasized that European support will remain conditional on preserving and building upon the achievements of the past twenty years, on effectively enhancing inclusive and accountable governance, strengthening institutions, democratic pluralism, the rule of law, combating corruption, strengthening independent media, human rights, and fundamental freedoms for all Afghans.
