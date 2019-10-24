NATO Won’t Allow ISIS to Re-establish Its Lost Caliphate in Afghanistan: Stoltenberg

(Last Updated On: October 24, 2019)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that the alliance will not allow ISIS to re-establish its so-called caliphate in Afghanistan.

Speaking with the reporters ahead of the meetings of NATO Defense Ministers in Brussels, NATO Chief said reaffirmed that the international community will not allow Afghanistan to become a safe haven for terrorists once again.

“We continue our mission in Afghanistan and the reason why we are in Afghanistan is to fight international terrorism,” Stoltenberg said.

He added: “We have to make sure that the caliphate that was lost for ISIS in Iraq and Syria is not re-established in Afghanistan. And that is the reason we continue to stay in Afghanistan.”

NATO Defense Ministers are holding meetings at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels today and tomorrow to discuss important issues including NATO’s Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan.