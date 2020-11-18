Featured
NATO will continue its Afghanistan mission despite US drawdown: Stoltenberg
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg assured Afghan President Ashraf Ghani late Wednesday night in a telephone conversation that NATO will not withdraw prematurely from Afghanistan and it would continue to help train, advise and assist the Afghan government fight terrorism.
In a tweet posted by the Presidential Palace, ARG stated: “The President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, and the Secretary-General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, spoke by telephone tonight.
“The telephone conversation focused on NATO’s mission in Afghanistan and the peace process.
“Jens Stoltenberg said that even with the reduction of US forces in Afghanistan, we will continue to train, advise and assist the Afghan security and defense forces in the fight against international terrorism,” ARG stated.
This comes after US acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller confirmed the Pentagon will reduce the number of troops in Afghanistan to 2,500 by January 15 — five days before president-elect Joe Biden is expected to take the oath of office.
America currently has 4,500 troops in Afghanistan while NATO has just under 12,000 troops.
Stoltenberg also tweeted late Wednesday night and said he had discussed NATO’s ongoing mission with Ghani.
“We support the Afghanistan peace process and as part of it we’ll continue to adjust our presence,” Stoltenberg said.
“Even with the US reduction, NATO will continue to train, advise and assist the Afghan forces in their fight against international terrorism,” he said.
Iran top envoy in Kabul, discusses peace talks with officials
The Iranian embassy in Kabul said that Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian, Iran’s special envoy to Afghanistan, arrived in Kabul to discuss recent developments in the region with senior government officials.
The embassy said that the ongoing peace talks in Doha, the importance of a regional consensus in support of the peace process and relations between the two countries were discussed in the meeting of Iranian and Afghan officials.
Iran’s special envoy Taherian met and held talks with Abdullah Abdullah chairman of the high council for national reconciliation.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed the ongoing peace talks in Doha, the importance of a regional consensus in support of the peace process and bilateral relations between the two countries.
Iran has always and explicitly supported the start of negotiations between the government of Afghanistan and the Taliban and stressed its readiness to advance the process of real and lasting peace in this country. Iran embassy said.
Gunmen kill two security force members in Kabul city, one in Kapisa
At least two military personnel members were killed and another wounded by insurgents in a shooting in Company area of PD5 in Kabul on Monday night.
Kabul police confirmed the incident on Tuesday morning and said the incident was being investigated.
So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
No further information was provided by police and no group has claimed responsibility for the shooting.
First Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Tuesday condemned the incident and said on Facebook: “Unfortunately, last night, two brave Kabul policemen were assassinated in the Company area while carrying out their duty.”
Meanwhile, in a separate incident, Noor Khoda, the police chief for Seyagerd district in Parwan, was killed in an attack by unknown gunmen in Mahmoud Raqi, the center of Kapisa province, on Monday evening, said Wahida Shahkar, a spokesperson for Parwan governor.
No group has claimed responsibility for this attack.
Trump may settle for partial troops withdrawal, despite Pentagon shakeup
US officials have said President Donald Trump might not call for a quick withdrawal of all American troops and instead settle for a partial drawdown before he leaves office.
Reuters reported a US official said on condition of anonymity that the military was expecting formal orders in the coming days to go down to about 2,500 troops in Afghanistan by early next year from around 4,500 currently in the country.
A NATO official also told Reuters they expected a 1,500 to 2,000 troop decline.
This comes after Trump fired his defense secretary, Mark Esper, last week and appointed Christopher Miller after long standing concerns that his priorities were not being dealt with urgently enough at the Defense Department.
Reuters stated this included ending the 19-year-old Afghan war by Christmas – a target considered ambitious but one which Trump’s critics warned could be reckless given ongoing militant violence plaguing Afghanistan.
Miller has since contacted numerous defense ministers and other senior defense chiefs from allied countries.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, one senior US defense official told Reuters after the calls with allies, that Trump might not push a withdrawal faster than conditions on the ground allow.
Both US and Afghan officials have warned of troubling levels of violence by Taliban insurgents and persistent Taliban links to al Qaeda.
But US officials say Trump has yet to issue orders to carry out a withdrawal. On Monday the first US official said the Pentagon had told commanders to start planning for the more moderate reduction to 2,500 troops.
A total withdrawal now would be difficult for the US military to execute, especially given the reliance of NATO allies on the United States for logistical support, they add.
A NATO official, who asked not to be named, said the belief was the United States could soon announce a drawdown to 2,500 to 3,000 troops by Christmas.
Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday warned that a “rapid withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan now would hurt our allies & delight the people who wish us harm.”
