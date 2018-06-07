NATO Welcomes Ghani’s Ceasefire Announcement with Taliban

(Last Updated On: June 07, 2018 5:02 pm)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire made by President Ghani with the Taliban.

“I welcome the announcement of a ceasefire made by President Ashraf Ghani & the Government of National Unity. This is a positive step forward on the path to peace,” Stoltenberg said at press conference in Brussels ahead of the NATO Defense Ministers meeting.

“NATO fully supports an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process,” he added.

Earlier in the day, President Ghani announced a ceasefire with the Taliban after Afghan religious leaders gathered in Kabul and issued ruling [Fatwa], religious ruling, against the ongoing violence in the country.

“This ceasefire is an opportunity for Taliban to introspect that their violent campaign is not wining them hearts and minds but further alienating the Afghan people from their cause,” Ghani said.

“With the ceasefire announcement we epitomize the strength of the Afghan government and the will of the people for a peaceful resolution to the Afghan conflict,” he added.