NATO Vice-Commander Stresses on Targeting Taliban Financial Resources

The deputy air commander of NATO’s Resolute Support mission says the Taliban’s financial resources will be targeted wherever they are located in Afghanistan.

“Before the recent ceasefire begin, our operations have destroyed 154 Taliban targets. The Afghan air force also participated by conducting 19 strikes against Taliban revenue targets with the A29 attack aircraft,” Air Force Brig. Gen. Lance R. Bunch, also the vice commander of the 9th Air and Space Expeditionary Task Force Afghanistan said.

“The Target destroyed included narcotics production, storage and trafficking locations, weapons and explosives cashes, headquarters and staging areas.”

Under the authorities of the president’s South Asia Strategy, he explained, coalition air power has expanded the targeting of Taliban forces, finances and infrastructure using new methods.

“The entire purpose behind our air campaign is to pressure the Taliban into reconciliation and help them realize that peace talks are their best option,” Bunch said. “We kept the pressure on them through the winter and into this spring.”

The South Asia Strategy’s new authorities have allowed for increased military pressure, which has been “amplified by the diplomatic and social pressure that is manifesting itself across the country in the form of the Afghan people calling for peace,” the general said.