Latest News
NATO urges warring sides to build on peace process momentum
NATO said Wednesday that the agreement between the peace talks teams on the rules and procedures and the first meeting of the Leadership Committee of the High Council for National Reconciliation are important steps towards a comprehensive and lasting peace in Afghanistan.
In a statement, NATO urged all warring parties to build on this momentum “by agreeing to immediately end violence and by negotiating toward a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire and a political roadmap for a prosperous Afghanistan, at peace with itself and its neighbors.”
NATO also called on both sides to stop the violence as it undermines the Afghan peace process.
“After four decades of conflict and suffering, a negotiated political settlement offers the only hope for a lasting peace. Violence, especially driven by Taliban attacks, continues to undermine the peace process and must end,” the statement read.
“We expect negotiations to lead to an enduring and comprehensive Afghan peace agreement that puts an end to violence, builds on the progress of the last 19 years, safeguards the human rights of all Afghans, particularly women, children, and minorities, upholds the rule of law, and ensures that Afghanistan never again serves as a safe haven for terrorists,” the statement noted.
NATO reaffirmed its commitment to Afghanistan, the Afghan people, and Afghanistan’s security forces.
“We call on the Afghan government and the Taliban to fulfill their commitments to the peace process initiated by the US-Taliban agreement and the US-Afghanistan Joint Declaration,” the statement said.
“We will continue to consult on our military presence and, if conditions allow, to adjust it to support this Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process. We went into Afghanistan together, we are adjusting together, and only when the conditions are right, we will leave together.”
“We stand with the Afghan people in their yearning for peace,” NATO stated.
COVID-19
First Covid-19 vaccine shipment to enter Afghanistan in mid-2021: MoPH
The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) said Wednesday that Afghanistan would receive the first shipment of the Covid-19 vaccine in the next seven months.
Addressing a press conference, spokesman for the MoPH Akmal Samsor stated that health workers, public workers, teachers, employees of privates companies, senior citizens, and patients would be the first to get the vaccine.
“The first shipment of the corona vaccine will arrive in mid-2021, in the next seven to eight months, and those who are at greater risk will be the first recipients,” Samsor said.
This comes as, infections have been increased in Afghanistan in the past few days, as a second wave has surged in the country.
According to the Public Health Ministry’s daily updates, 177 people were tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.
At least 13 Coronavirus patients have died at the same time, while 177 people have been recovered and discharged from the hospitals.
Meanwhile, Akmal Samsor stated that the first shipment of the vaccine would be sufficient for the 3 percent of the population.
He added that 40 percent of the country’s population would be inoculated in the next two years. Samsor stated that the World Bank has allocated $100 million, and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has granted $50 million to provide the Covid-19 vaccine.
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said this week that the organization in coordination with the Ministry of Public Health is planning to help roll out the inoculation program once the Covid-19 vaccine is available in Afghanistan.
“We will be having a high-level discussion with the government on having a comprehensive vaccination program in coordination with donor partners. It is important that the partners walk together to support the government in this particular vaccination program,” Narendra Singru, the ADB’s Country Director for Afghanistan.
Latest News
Afghan peace talks teams share demands that differ vastly
The Afghan Republic’s talks team and the Taliban’s team each presented their demands during discussions on Wednesday and while the republic’s team wants achievements to be preserved, the Taliban are set on an Islamic state.
This came on the fifth straight day of discussions between the two sides after last week’s breakthrough in the months-long deadlock.
Sources told Ariana News on condition of anonymity that the Republic’s team put forward 28 items and emphasized the need to preserve the achievements made over the past 19 years.
The Taliban in turn put forward 22 demands and emphasized the need for an interim government and women’s rights to be upheld in accordance with Sharia law.
The source said the requests by the Republic’s negotiators included the following:
- Declaring a lasting ceasefire without any conditions
- Preserving the Islamic Republic system
- Preserving the country’s flag
- Preserving the Afghan Constitution
- Preserving the Afghan national defense and security institutions
- Accepting all contracts and agreements that the government signed with various countries
- Disarming all Taliban fighters after a peace agreement has been signed
- Recruiting the Taliban into government structures after the completion of the peace process
- Accepting women, children, and people with disabilities’ rights as per national and international norms.
“Today both [teams of] negotiators discussed relevant issues on the agenda. Our negotiators focused on people’s demands,” said Najia Anwar, spokeswoman for the State Ministry on Peace Affairs.
The Taliban meanwhile called for the following:
- Removal of all Taliban names from blacklists
- Removal of the use of terms such as republic and democratic and for the next government to be named the Islamic government
- All educational and training institutions should operate in accordance with Sharia law
- Establishing an organization under the name of Amr-bil-Maroof to enforce Islamic law
- Establishing an interim government for between 12 and 18 months
- Both sides to keep the areas under their control currently [but local governments in Taliban areas to be handed over]
- Disarming the Taliban would be accepted once an Islamic government has been established
- Recognizing the Taliban as a shadow government until the peace process has been finalized
- Terms like war crimes and violations of human rights should be removed and the use of the words should be recognized as a crime
- Including at least 100,000 Taliban fighters into the Afghan security forces after a peace deal has been reached
- Civil society, human rights, women rights, and freedom of speech should be in accordance with Sharia law
- Establishing an Ulema council to advise the government and its decisions should be adhered to
“The Taliban and the government’s proposals should be discussed in the peace talks and I personally want a ceasefire first,” said Sima Samar, State Minister for Human Rights.
This comes after the Afghan Republic’s team and the Taliban agreed on procedural rules last week in order to take the talks forward.
Latest News
Russian Helicopters accuse Ukraine of endangering lives of US, Afghan troops
Russian Helicopters, the manufacturer of Mi-17V-5 choppers used in Afghanistan, has warned that the lives of US and Afghan soldiers could be at risk as the helicopters are being repaired by unauthorized enterprises in Ukraine.
In a statement issued on the company’s website, Russian Helicopters Holding Company said it “considers it necessary to warn that Ukrainian aircraft repair enterprises are carrying out illegitimate overhaul of Mi-17V-5 Helicopters and thereby endangers the lives of the American and Afghan soldiers that are operating these Helicopters.”
According to information gained by the company “about the arrival of two Mi-17V-5 Helicopters of the Afghan Air Force at the Ukrainian aircraft repair enterprises Motor Sich (Zaporozhye) and Aviakon (Konotop) for performing illegitimate overhaul, Russian Helicopters Holding Company disclaims all responsibility for further safe operation of mentioned Helicopters and has every reason to deny services related to maintenance of these Helicopters,” read the statement.
The company said repairs on the helicopters will be done at companies that are not equipped to “overhaul of this type of Helicopter in the prescribed manner, as no actualized repair and design documentation for the Mi-17V-5 military transport helicopter, spare parts or repair group sets were delivered to these aircraft repair companies.”
“This overhaul must be considered as illegitimate,” the company stated.
The company went on to state that it was happy to provide a list of all non-authorized Ukrainian helicopter repair companies carrying out unauthorized repairs to organizations and governments.
First Covid-19 vaccine shipment to enter Afghanistan in mid-2021: MoPH
NATO urges warring sides to build on peace process momentum
Afghan peace talks teams share demands that differ vastly
Morning News Show Part 2: Concerns raised over Badakhshan insecurity
Morning News Show Part 1: Civilian casualties in gov’t and US airstrikes discussed
US Embassy issues Alert to all Americans in Kabul following rocket attack
Afghanistan ranked number 1 on Global Terrorism Index
Trump fires US Defense Secretary Mark Esper
Afghan woman shot and blinded for working ‘outside the house’
Imran Khan accuses India of sponsoring terrorism inside Pakistan
Morning News Show Part 2: Concerns raised over Badakhshan insecurity
Morning News Show Part 1: Civilian casualties in gov’t and US airstrikes discussed
Tahawol: Exclusive interview with Mohammad Mohaqiq, Member of HCNR Leadership Committee
Sola: Latest progress in Doha talks
Zerbena: Closure of Hairatan Port discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Violence levels in Afghanistan unacceptably high: Pompeo
-
Latest News5 days ago
Iran to speed up underground uranium enrichment plant
-
Latest News4 days ago
Belgium announces troop withdrawal from Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
HCNR is ready to fully engage with Taliban to end the war: Abdullah
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan says fence along Durand Line is almost complete
-
Latest News3 days ago
Taliban shadow governor killed in Baghlan
-
Latest News2 days ago
Daikundi holds its first-ever all-female motorcycle rally
-
Latest News2 days ago
Car bomb targets police HQ in Kandahar, wounding 11