Latest News
NATO troops’ future in Afghanistan still to be decided on: Stoltenberg
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday that NATO and its allies “strongly support all efforts to try to find a peaceful negotiated solution” for Afghanistan.
Addressing a virtual press conference on the launch of NATO’s 2020 annual report, Stoltenberg stated: “That’s the reason why we welcome the US -Taliban agreement last year, and that’s the reason why we also support efforts to make progress in the peace process, and renewed efforts to try to strengthen the efforts to find a peaceful negotiated solution.”
“I think it’s also extremely important that all regional actors are taking part, they have their part of the responsibility for helping the peace process in Afghanistan, to go forward,” Stoltenberg added.
Meanwhile, the NATO Chief said the organization would discuss the May 1, deadline for withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan, in the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting next week.
“We will, of course, assess, we will discuss and consult in NATO, as we move closer to the 1st of May deadline.”
“We also continue to demonstrate our commitment to the Afghan security forces, partly by continuing to train, assist and advise them, but also by continuing to provide funding for the Afghan security forces.”
“We will assess, we will monitor, we will consult, and then we will make the decision, as we move forward together as 30 allies, we have to remember that, of course, the US has a significant presence in Afghanistan as part of the NATO presence there,” he said.
“But now the majority of the troops in Afghanistan, the majority of the international troops in Afghanistan they are non-US – demonstrating the strong commitment of European allies, partners around the globe, to participate in the NATO mission in Afghanistan,” Stoltenberg noted.
Latest News
Khalilzad’s meetings continue, this time with peace advocates
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad met with Afghan peace advocates on Tuesday to hear their views on the importance of men and youth working together with women to protect the gains of the last two decades.
They also discussed strategies to accelerate peace and reconciliation efforts in Afghanistan.
Khalilzad also met with Afghan civil society leaders to hear their views on how to protect girls’ and women’s rights in any future political agreement leading to peace in Afghanistan where he noted that women leaders are vital to peace and reconciliation in the country.
Khalilzad also met with media executives about recent assassinations and the impact on media reporting and press freedom.
On this issue, Khalilzad called for the expeditious investigation and prosecution of the perpetrators for all these targeted killings.
During the meeting with Afghan media leaders Khalilzad condemned the ongoing violence and threats and called for increased protection for journalists and media workers throughout Afghanistan.
Khalilzad’s meetings coincided with the release of a statement Tuesday by Amnesty International (AI) on the Afghan government’s failure to deliver on their pledge to establish a functional body dedicated to protecting human rights defenders in Afghanistan.
In the statement, the global rights watchdog said more than three months ago a Presidential Decree was issued on the establishment of a Joint Commission for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders.
However “no practical steps have been taken to make it an effective protection mechanism, with a lack of information forthcoming on any plan or strategy to address the escalating threat faced by members of Afghan civil society”, the statement read.
Citing UNAMA figures, AI pointed out that an already “dire situation for Afghanistan’s human rights community has significantly worsened over recent months”, with no fewer than 11 human rights defenders and media workers killed in targeted attacks between the start of peace negotiations on 12 September 2020 and 31 January 2021.
The delay in having established a functioning mechanism “has already cost lives and there is no sign of the violence abating,” their statement read.
Meanwhile, Yamini Mishra, Amnesty International’s Asia-Pacific Director, said: “The announcement of the Joint Commission was a vital step towards providing human rights defenders across the country with the support and security they so desperately need.
“But it’s a body that currently exists in name only. In more than three months, during which we have witnessed a frenzied escalation of killings, attacks and threats against activists, the Commission has made no tangible progress or taken any meaningful action,” said Mishra.
“This delay has already cost lives and there is no sign of the violence abating. The Joint Commission must urgently expedite its work and prioritize the immediate security needs of human rights defenders, investigate all cases of threats, attacks and other forms of intimidation, and hold those responsible to account.”
Amnesty International also called on the Joint Commission to ensure that, where necessary, human rights defenders are provided with adequate protection measures including relocation, relief and psychosocial support.
According to UNAMA figures, 14 human rights defenders were killed in Afghanistan in 2020. This includes Mohammad Yousuf Rasheed, CEO of Free and Fair Election Forum of Afghanistan, who was shot dead on 23 December 2020 in morning rush-hour traffic in Kabul along with his driver, days after the Joint Commission was established.
According to its mandate, the Joint Commission has been established ‘for the purpose of strengthening human rights advocacy and addressing the national and international concerns of human rights-related issues in Afghanistan’.
“To achieve its goals and become worthy of its name, the Joint Commission must be provided with the necessary human and financial resources, and be fully supported by both the Afghan government and the international community,” said Mishra.
Latest News
Abdullah to lead Gov’t delegation to Moscow
A 16-member delegation led by Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the HCNR, will attend the Moscow peace summit that is scheduled for March 18.
Sources said the Afghan delegation would leave Kabul for Moscow, the capital of Russia, on Wednesday.
Russia has invited the Afghan government, the Taliban, and several foreign countries involved in the Afghan peace process to attend the meeting.
Former President Hamid Karzai, Former Vice President Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum, Parliament Speaker Mir Rahman Rahmani, Former Vice President Mohammad Karim Khalili, Hizb-e-Islami Leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, Government Chief Negotiator Masoom Stanekzai, State Minister for Peace Affairs Sadat Mansoor Naderi, Negotiating team member Habiba Sarabi, Deputy HCNR Enayatullah Babur Farahmand, peace team members Matin Bek, and Ahmad Nader Naderi, Deputy Speaker of Afghan Senate Mohammad Alam Ezadyar, Deputy Peace Minister Abdullah Khenjan, and Hizb-e-Islami members Abdul Sattar Khawasi and Ghairat Bahir will attend the meeting.
“The Islamic Republic Delegation led by Dr. Abdullah Abdullah will attend the Moscow summit over the Afghan peace process, and they will represent from a unified position of the Afghan government,” said Mujib Rahman Rahimi, an Advisor for the HCNR.
Meanwhile, several experts familiar with the process are optimistic about the summit.
Ali Ahmad Osmani, an ex-cabinet member stated: “Important and main agendas will be discussed in the meeting as key decision-makers on the Afghan peace process will participate in the meeting.”
Abdul Latif Pedram Party, Head of the National Congress Party of Afghanistan said: “Undoubtedly two issues about the transitional government and who to lead the transitional government will be discussed, but the issue will be discussed behind the closed doors.”
Mohammad Naeem, a Taliban spokesman said that a 10-member delegation, led by Mullah Baradar, will attend the Moscow meeting.
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad will also attend the summit from the US side.
Latest News
Iran handed over 303 prisoners to Afghanistan
At least 303 prisoners – including 12 female inmates – were handed over to the Afghan government this week, the Afghan ministry of foreign affairs confirmed on Tuesday.
The ministry said in a statement that the prisoners, Afghan Nationals lodged in Iran’s jails, were handed over to Afghan officials at the Islam Qala – Dogharoun border crossing on Sunday.
Iran has already handed over 306 Afghan prisoners, including four women, on March 11.
The Afghan officials stated that the case of each prisoner will be probed again based on Afghanistan’s laws.
The total number of prisoners transferred from Iran to the country reaches 609 prisoners, the ministry said.
NATO troops’ future in Afghanistan still to be decided on: Stoltenberg
Khalilzad’s meetings continue, this time with peace advocates
Abdullah to lead Gov’t delegation to Moscow
Iran handed over 303 prisoners to Afghanistan
New Delhi is world’s most polluted capital for third straight year – IQAir study
NASA’s rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life
US officially rejoins Paris climate pact
Targeted killings taking serious toll on civil society and media: UN report
Gunmen storm Nigerian school, kidnap ‘many’ students
MMA fighter ‘throws match’ after threatened in locker room
Pas Az Khabar: US troops withdrawal result discussed
Sola: Preparations for Moscow meeting discussed
Tahawol: Khalilzad’s meetings with Taliban and Afghan officials discussed
Sola: Preparations for Turkey and Russia peace summits discussed
Pas Az Khabar: Officials cry foul over ethnicity and tribe categories for ID cards
Trending
-
Featured3 days ago
Interior Minister warns against hasty withdrawal of foreign troops
-
Latest News2 days ago
Sceptics warn Washington’s new peace plan could backfire
-
Latest News4 days ago
UNSC calls for immediate end to alarming targeted attacks in Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Karzai says new US plan is best chance for peace
-
Latest News2 days ago
Officials cry foul over ethnicity and tribe categories for ID cards
-
Latest News4 days ago
Turkey to host Afghan peace talks in April
-
Latest News4 days ago
Heavy explosion rocks Herat
-
Latest News4 days ago
Death toll in Herat car bomb climbs to 8