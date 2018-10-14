NATO to Remain Impartial in Afghanistan Election: RS Spokesperson

(Last Updated On: October 14, 2018)

The Resolute Support (RS) will remain impartial in the upcoming parliamentary elections in Afghanistan, the spokesperson for NATO’s Resolute Support mission, Colonel Knut Peters said on Sunday.

“NATO will remain strictly impartial in the elections next Saturday. NATO will not play a role at all, the whole election process at all stages is and will remain in the hands of your federal country men and women,” Col. Peters said.

In the meantime, the Afghan Ministry of Defense and Interior have assured that the Taliban group will not be succeed to prevent the upcoming election.

“The Taliban group cannot prevent election with their propagandas,” Sayed Ghafor Ahmad Jawid said.

The Ministry of Interior emphasizes that the needed measures have been taken for providing the security of election and a large number of Police forces are in alert mood.

This comes as the Taliban militants have called on its supporters to block this month’s parliamentary elections, describing the Oct. 20 vote as a “malicious American conspiracy.”

The Independent Election Commission said at least 54,000 Afghan forces will be deployed to secure 5,100 polling stations throughout the country on election day.

Afghanistan will also hold presidential elections in April, which many believe will be even more challenging than the parliamentary vote.