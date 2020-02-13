NATO supports the Afghanistan peace process

(Last Updated On: February 13, 2020)

The NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg reiterated NATO’s commitment to supporting US efforts in the Afghan peace process, aimed to put an end to the long-term war in Afghanistan.

Speaking in Brussels Thursday Stoltenberg warned the Taliban to reduce violence and attacks in the war-weary country.

Meanwhile, Stoltenberg said that NATO will continue supporting the Afghan forces.

“We support US efforts in the Afghan peace process, NATO chief said, adding that it also continues its mission to assist, support and advise Afghan security forces as the support could be in favor of both Afghan people and NATO allies.

“The NATO members should reiterate their commitments for continuing the Resolute Support Missions in Afghanistan,” NATO chief added.

The NATO Defense Ministers commenced the summit a day ago in Brussels where they addressed Afghanistan. Afghan Acting Defense Minister Asadullah Khalid, General Scott Miller the NATO&US forces in Afghanistan have also participated in the summit.

NATO has around 17000 soldiers – mostly Americans – in Afghanistan and it is leading non-combat missions to train, assist and advise the Afghan forces.