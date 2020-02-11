NATO supports Afghan forces to create conditions for peace: Stoltenberg

(Last Updated On: February 11, 2020)

The NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the best way to create the conditions for peace in Afghanistan is to support, train, assist and advise the Afghan security forces.

Addressing a press conference ahead of NATO’s two-day meeting in Brussels, Tuesday, Jens Stoltenberg reiterated NATO’s support to the efforts to pave the way to a political solution for the Afghan long conflict.

“We fully support the efforts led by the United States to end the conflict and to achieve a peaceful solution. Allies are consulting closely on the way forward,” he said.

The NATO chief added that the best way for NATO to create the conditions for peace is to support, train, assist and advise the Afghan security forces, “So they are able to send a clear message to the Taliban, to terrorists, that they will never win on the battlefield.”

Stoltenberg stressed that the Taliban have to sit down at the negotiating table and make real compromises, reduce violence and engage in an intra-Afghan dialogue to create a lasting peace.

“The Taliban must understand they cannot win on the battlefield. They must commit to a reduction in violence, and show that they are genuinely committed to a peaceful future for Afghanistan,” he noted.

Meanwhile, he said NATO has no plan for a long stay in Afghanistan, stressing its mission is to create the conditions for peace and to enable the Afghan security forces to protect themselves without our help.

“We had a big combat operation – more than 130,000 troops. Now we are that with 16,000 troops training and helping the Afghans so that they can fight terrorism themselves. And our aim is not to stay in these countries forever. Our aim is to enable these countries to stabilize their own country,” he said.