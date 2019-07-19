Breaking News

NATO Stresses On Its Timely Withdraw From Afghanistan

Jens Stoltenberg, the Secretary-General of NATO, in the ASPEN Security Forum stresses that the NATO forces are to train the Afghan forces and will leave Afghanistan in a suitable time.

Mr. Stoltenberg Says that NATO will not stay in Afghanistan longer than it’s needed.

He adds that NATO is trying to train the Afghan forces so that they themselves be able to secure the stability in Afghanistan.

Mr. Stoltenberg stresses that all the NATO allies are involved in the peace talks.

“We went together to Afghanistan and we leave together. We will decide on the future presence in Afghanistan together,” said Mr. Stoltenberg.

This comes as the foreigner forces withdrawal from Afghanistan has been one of the main preconditions of the Taliban in the peace talks with the U.S.

However, the U.S. government has stressed that it will not withdraw its troops unless a peace agreement is achieved.

