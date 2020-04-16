NATO-SG: Afghan leaders should put political differences aside and unite to bring peace

(Last Updated On: April 16, 2020)

The NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, after the NATO defense ministers meeting, urged the Taliban to respect the US-Taliban peace agreement and stop violence to reach peace.

Residents of Kabul are also tired of the political tensions saying that the country is not in a position where the leaders focus on seeking power. Also, Jens expressed his concerns over the tensions among the Afghan leaders once again and urged them to stand united to reach peace.

Based on the US-Taliban deal, if the Taliban implements the deal accurately, the foreign forces will leave Afghanistan within 14 months; however, their training and financial support for the Afghan forces will continue until 2024.

Jens underlined that NATO’s operations will continue with the 12000 troops. According to Jens, the clear message of NATO is that they came to Afghanistan together and they will leave Afghanistan when the time is right.

This comes as the European Union representative, in agreement with the European Union delegations in Kabul and the Norwegian ambassador, strongly urged the mainstream political parties to reach an agreement through negotiations.

The Ghani-Abdullah tensions have made the US cut down its one billion of aid and the US department of state has warned about a further decline in the aides in case the political impasse continues.