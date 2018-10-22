NATO Service Member Killed in Possible Insider Attack in Herat

A service member of NATO’s mission- Resolute Support in Afghanistan was killed in Herat province in a possible insider attack, Resolute Support said on Monday.

“Two other Resolute Support service members were wounded in the incident. Initial reports indicate the attack was committed by a member of the Afghan security forces,” Resolute Support said in a statement.

No further details was mentioned by the RS.

“Further details will be shared after the appropriate national authorities have followed their processes for releasing information,” the statement added.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack. 

