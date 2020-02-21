NATO Secretary-General welcomes US-Taliban peace agreement

(Last Updated On: February 21, 2020)

Jens Stoltenberg said Friday that he welcomed today’s announcement, adding that an understanding had been reached on a significant reduction in violence across Afghanistan.

He said that this was a critical test of the Taliban’s willingness and ability to reduce violence and contribute to peace in good faith saying that this could pave the way for negotiations among Afghans, sustainable peace, and ensuring the country is never again a safe haven for terrorists.

The statement further adds, “NATO Allies have been in Afghanistan since 2001. NATO currently has 16,000 troops in the country to support the Afghan security forces with training and funding, so that they can create the conditions for peace. NATO remains committed to Afghanistan’s long-term security and stability.”