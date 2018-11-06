NATO Chief Makes Unannounced Visit to Kabul

(Last Updated On: November 6, 2018)

NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg made a surprise visit to the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday, expected to meet with the government officials including President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah.

NATO said in a statement that Stoltenberg is being accompanied by the Chairman of the Military Committee, Air Marshal Sir Stuart Peach, and the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Curtis Scaparrotti.

According to the statement, NATO Secretary General will also meet with the Resolute Support Commander, General Austin Scott Miller, NATO’s Senior Civilian Representative in Afghanistan Ambassador Cornelius Zimmermann; and with troops contributing to the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission.

Meanwhile, Stoltenberg is expected to hold a Joint press conference with President Ashraf Ghani in the Presidential Palace today.

The Secretary General of NATO visits Kabul amid concerns over the series of “green-on-blue” attacks in which members of the Afghan forces have killed the U.S. or coalition advisers this year.