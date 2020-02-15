NATO Secretary-General emphasizes supporting Afghan forces, peace process – MSC

(Last Updated On: February 15, 2020)

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized on supporting the Afghan forces and the peace process to a sustainable level.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the Munich Security Conference said, “We are not leaving Afghanistan. But we are prepared to adjust our force level if the Taliban demonstrate the will and ability to reduce violence and make real compromises.”

He also said they are working to make sure to pave the way for negotiations among Afghans, sustainable peace, and that to ensure that the country is never again a safe haven for terrorists.

Jens added that some 16.000 NATO troops were there to train the Afghan forces to enable them to fight terrorism and create the conditions for peace.

Following the Defense Ministers Meeting in Brussels, the Munich Security Conference is the second in a row in February where NATO promises further support to Afghanistan and its peace process.