NATO says Russia’s war must not escalate beyond Ukraine

(Last Updated On: March 9, 2022)

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday imposed an immediate ban on Russian oil and other energy imports in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine, amid strong support from American voters and lawmakers, even though the move will drive up US energy prices.

“We’re banning all imports of Russian oil and gas energy,” Biden said, Reuters reported.

“That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable in US ports and the American people will deal another powerful blow to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s war machine.”

The ban caps sweeping US and European sanctions imposed on Moscow for launching the largest war in Europe since World War Two. Russian strikes have targeted Ukrainian cities and killed hundreds of civilians, some as they tried to flee their homes.

Biden, who has pledged that US soldiers will not go to Ukraine to fight, voiced America’s support for the Ukrainian people, and predicted their ultimate victory.

Biden signed an executive order on the ban soon after his remarks. The ban goes into effect immediately, but gives buyers 45 days to wind down existing contracts, Reuters reported.

The United States consulted closely with allies on the ban, but did not ask them to join in, and did not expect that they would, the official said.

Biden said sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies had already caused the Russian economy to “crater” and vowed to continue ratcheting up pressure on Moscow to stop a war that forced more than 2 million people to flee the country.