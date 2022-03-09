World
NATO says Russia’s war must not escalate beyond Ukraine
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday there were credible reports that Russia was targeting civilians in Ukraine and urged Moscow to end the conflict, also vowing not to let it spread, Reuters reported.
“We have a responsibility to ensure the conflict does not escalate and spread beyond Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said. “We will protect and defend every inch of all allied territory,” he added.
Speaking alongside Latvia’s President Egils Levits, Stoltenberg said Russia’s invasion was causing horrific suffering and that the humanitarian impact was devastating, read the report.
World
Biden bans Russia oil imports to US
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday imposed an immediate ban on Russian oil and other energy imports in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine, amid strong support from American voters and lawmakers, even though the move will drive up US energy prices.
“We’re banning all imports of Russian oil and gas energy,” Biden said, Reuters reported.
“That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable in US ports and the American people will deal another powerful blow to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s war machine.”
The ban caps sweeping US and European sanctions imposed on Moscow for launching the largest war in Europe since World War Two. Russian strikes have targeted Ukrainian cities and killed hundreds of civilians, some as they tried to flee their homes.
Biden, who has pledged that US soldiers will not go to Ukraine to fight, voiced America’s support for the Ukrainian people, and predicted their ultimate victory.
Biden signed an executive order on the ban soon after his remarks. The ban goes into effect immediately, but gives buyers 45 days to wind down existing contracts, Reuters reported.
The United States consulted closely with allies on the ban, but did not ask them to join in, and did not expect that they would, the official said.
Biden said sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies had already caused the Russian economy to “crater” and vowed to continue ratcheting up pressure on Moscow to stop a war that forced more than 2 million people to flee the country.
World
Ukraine wants direct talks between Zelenskiy and Russia’s Putin, says foreign minister
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Monday said Ukraine wanted direct talks between President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russia’s Vladimir Putin because Kyiv knows Putin is the person calling the shots in Moscow, Reuters reported.
“We have long wanted a direct conversation between the president of Ukraine and Vladimir Putin, because we all understand that it is he who makes the final decisions, especially now,” he said in a live television broadcast.
“Our president is not scared of anything, including a direct meeting with Putin,” Kuleba added. “If Putin is also not scared, let him come to the meeting, let them sit down and talk.”
World
Russia says it will open humanitarian corridors to Ukrainian cities on Monday
Russia’s military will hold fire and open humanitarian corridors in several Ukrainian cities on Monday, the Defence Ministry said, after fighting halted weekend evacuation efforts and civilian casualties from Russia’s invasion mounted, Reuters reported.
The corridors will opened at 10 a.m. Moscow time (0700 GMT) from the capital Kyiv as well as the cities of Kharkiv, Mariupol and Sumy and are being set up at the personal request of French President Emmanuel Macron, the ministry said.
According to maps published by the RIA news agency, the corridor from Kyiv will lead to Russian ally Belarus, and civilians from Kharkiv will only have a corridor leading to Russia. Corridors from Mariupol and Sumy will lead both to other Ukrainian cities and to Russia.
Those who want to leave Kyiv will also be able to be airlifted to Russia, the ministry said, adding it would use drones to monitor the evacuation, read the report.
“Attempts by the Ukrainian side to deceive Russia and the whole civilised world … are useless this time,” the ministry said.
Russia’s invasion has been condemned around the world, sent more than 1.5 million Ukrainians fleeing abroad, and triggered sweeping Western-led sanctions aimed at crippling the Russian economy.
Russia calls the campaign it launched on Feb. 24 a “special military operation”. It has repeatedly denied attacking civilian areas and says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.
Afghan, Pakistani officials hammer out transit agreement to facilitate trade
Biden bans Russia oil imports to US
Afghan poultry sector in danger of collapsing: union
NATO says Russia’s war must not escalate beyond Ukraine
Saar: International Women’s Day discussed
Mullah Yaqoob calls on Ulema to help organize and reform army
Education minister says schooling will be provided to all children
One killed, 14 injured in Badghis mosque blast
Chamber meets with IEA to resolve challenges, including tax issues
Pakistan eases import process for Afghan traders
Saar: International Women’s Day discussed
Zerbena: Concerns about the banking system discussed
Tahawol: US wants to impose their demands on Afghanistan
Zerbena: India’s shipment of wheat to Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Sirajuddin Haqqani’s rare public appearance discussed
Trending
-
World5 days ago
Suicide attack on Peshawar mosque kills 30
-
Latest News5 days ago
Blast hits mosque in Paktia, causes casualties
-
Latest News5 days ago
UNICEF reports15% of $2 billion needed for Afghan children has been collected
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by eight wickets to level T20I series
-
Business4 days ago
Over 410,000 Chinese netizens sign letter urging US to return Afghan assets
-
World4 days ago
Putin says Russia’s neighbours should not escalate tensions
-
Saar4 days ago
Saar: OIC’s engagement with IEA discussed
-
World4 days ago
Turkey’s Erdogan to speak to Russia’s Putin on Sunday