Latest News
NATO says allies will leave Afghanistan together
NATO said Thursday that its members would consult and decide on when to leave Afghanistan after US President Donald Trump asserted to bring all American forces home by Christmas.
Trump, who is seeking re-election on November 3, said on Twitter on Wednesday: “We should have the small remaining number of our BRAVE Men and Women serving in Afghanistan home by Christmas!”
Addressing a joint press conference with President of North Macedonia, Zoran Zaev, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said: “We decided to go into Afghanistan together, we will make decisions on future adjustments together, and when the time is right, we will leave together.”
Stoltenberg stated that NATO’s decisions would be based on the conditions on the ground.
“Because we think it is extremely important to continue to be committed to the future of Afghanistan because it is in our interest to preserve the long-term security of Afghanistan,” he noted.
Stoltenberg highlighted that NATO is in Afghanistan to prevent Afghanistan from once again becoming a safe haven for international terrorists.
“Hundreds of thousands of soldiers from Europe, from Canada have served shoulder-to-shoulder with US soldiers in Afghanistan to prevent terrorists from once again controlling that country.”
“And we are committed to our mission in Afghanistan because it is in our security interest to make sure that Afghanistan does not once again become a platform where terrorists can plan, organize and conduct terrorist attacks on our own countries,” NATO Chief added.
Stoltenberg one again reiterated NATO’s support for the Afghan peace process.
“And as part of the peace effort, we have reduced our presence in Afghanistan. Not so long ago we had more than a hundred thousand troops in the big combat operation. And now we have roughly 12,000 NATO troops in Afghanistan, and they support, they train, assist and advise the African security forces.”
This comes the US-brokered peace talks have been stalled about a week ago after the Afghan government and the Taliban delegations failed to reach an agreement over two sticking points.
According to the reports, the Taliban demand recognition of the US-Taliban deal as the base of the negotiations and Hanafi jurisprudence as the sole religious legal guidelines for the talks.
Featured
No single group will impose its will on the nation: Abdullah
Addressing concerns about the Taliban taking advantage of foreign troops being withdrawn from Afghanistan, Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the national reconciliation council, said on Thursday this could happen but it would only be a temporary situation.
He said the Taliban would ultimately not be able to take advantage as “they will not be able to impose their rule upon the people of Afghanistan by force.”
“One group cannot impose its own will upon the nation by using force or violence,” he said.
Addressing an event at the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defense Studies and Analyses (IDSA) in Delhi, Abdullah noted that the gains of the years of democracy will not be lost and Afghanistan will continue to strive for a just and inclusive system ensuring freedoms and rights for all Afghans, including women and minorities.
He also told guests attending the event that his job as the chair of the HCNR was to reconcile contradictory positions and build mutual trust and understanding. He was optimistic that with the goodwill and help of well-meaning friends like India, he would accomplish his task.
He also said Afghanistan will not and should not be a country that harbors terrorists that threaten countries in the region.
When asked about his visit to Islamabad last week and whether India-Pakistan tensions would affect his mission for “regional consensus” for the intra-Afghan negotiations, he said that Afghans would pursue their own “national interest”.
“We need better relations with all countries. It is not our policy to decide the policies that other countries pursue towards each other, but we believe that peace in Afghanistan is in everyone’s interest,” he said, adding that India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured him earlier in the day that his country would support any peace agreement that was agreeable to the people of Afghanistan.
Abdullah said mistakes had been made in the past, even by Afghanistan’s international partners but that there were lessons to be learned through this.
He also stated that he hopes there has been a change in the Taliban’s attitude and said he was optimistic about this but added that only time will tell as to who is committed to the peace process.
Abdullah said he had been “energized and re-energized” by India’s support to the people of Afghanistan “achieving a dignified durable and sustainable peace” and expressed gratitude for the $3 billion aid India has disbursed for projects across Afghanistan since 2001.
Earlier Thursday, Abdullah met with Modi and briefed him on the peace talks process currently underway in Doha.
In a statement issued by India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) after the meeting, Modi’s office said: “Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s commitment towards sustainable peace and prosperity in Afghanistan and welcomed efforts towards a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in Afghanistan.”
Featured
Khalilzad, Miller discuss regional security with Pakistan’s army chief
US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad and commander of NATO’s Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan General Scott Miller met with Pakistan’s Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday to discuss peace and security in the region.
According to Pakistan’s military media unit, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), issues related to mutual interest, peace and stability in the region; Pakistan-Afghanistan border management; and current developments in the Afghan peace process were discussed during the meeting held in Rawalpindi.
“Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq was also present,” ISPR said.
Khalilzad is currently visiting government leaders from countries in the region as efforts are being ramped up to get the Afghan talks team and the Taliban team to reach consensus and move forward in the peace talks process.
The talks stalled about a week ago when the two sides were unable to reach consensus on two points – that of jurisprudence and secondly on the Afghan team agreeing to use the Doha deal between the US and Taliban, signed in February, as the cornerstone to talks.
Featured
Paktia officials say foreign fighters have joined ranks with local Taliban
The governor of Paktia, Mohammad Halim Fidai says the Taliban are not committed to peace and have allowed foreign fighters to join their ranks in the province, which has led to intensified fighting in the area.
He said the foreign fighters, who are mostly Pakistani nationals, has led to an increase in attacks on security posts in many districts and has rendered roads in the province insecure.
“I believe that the armed Taliban are not committed to peace. They have violated the deal which they have signed (US-Taliban deal),” said Fidai
This comes amid a deadlock in talks between the Afghan negotiating team and the Taliban team in Doha.
One of the obstacles in the way of talks currently is the Afghan team’s concerns over using the Doha deal between the United States and the Taliban brokered in February as the cornerstone to peace talks.
Critics have claimed that the Taliban is already in breach of that agreement as the group was supposed to have cut all ties with foreign terrorist groups including al-Qaeda.
But Paktia residents have raised concerns over the increased insecurity in the province and Paktia’s governor went as far as to say the Doha agreement has in fact strengthened the Taliban.
The Paktia provincial council also raised concerns and confirmed the presence of foreign Taliban militants in the province – which borders Pakistan.
They said these fighters are Pakistan Taliban who are fighting alongside the Afghan Taliban and that they easily cross the porous border – the Durand Line – into Patan and Zazi Aryub districts.
“We have spoken with people, some are Pakistani nationals, some are Chechens, all are foreign nationals integrated with the local Taliban,” a provincial council member Janat Gul Samkanai said.
“Everything (all attacks) is being planned in Pakistan and implemented in Afghanistan,” Abdul Malik Zazai head of the provincial council said.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Ariana News that there was no truth in what Paktia provincial officials have claimed and said there were no foreign fighters with them and that they had not attacked Afghan security forces.
NATO says allies will leave Afghanistan together
No single group will impose its will on the nation: Abdullah
Khalilzad, Miller discuss regional security with Pakistan’s army chief
Paktia officials say foreign fighters have joined ranks with local Taliban
World Bank warns of increased poverty due to COVID-19 shock
Kabul peace talks team gets red-carpet welcome in Doha
PEACE BRIEFS: Timeline of intra-Afghan negotiations
Historic peace talks underway between Afghanistan and Taliban
US calls for ex-Afghan football chief’s arrest on sexual abuse charges
Sola: Doha intra-Afghan Talks discussed
Morning News Show: Peace negotiations between Afghan gov’t and Taliban
Tahawol: Intra-Afghan peace talks
Sola: Doha intra-Afghan Talks discussed
Zerbena: Poverty rate remains high in Afghanistan
Morning News Show Part2: Concerns over limitation of access to information
Trending
- Featured4 days ago
Ghani to meet with Republic’s talks team in Doha but not the Taliban
- Featured4 days ago
Khalilzad meets Tajik president to discuss Afghan peace process
- Featured4 days ago
Ghani heads to Kuwait, for Emir’s funeral, and then to Qatar
- Featured3 days ago
Ghani, Khalilzad discuss spike in violence at high-level Doha meeting
- Featured5 days ago
Ghani calls on Taliban to become a ‘positive force’ and help bring peace
- Featured4 days ago
Eight killed in explosion targeting Laghman provincial governor
- Featured4 days ago
Stanekzai says delay no cause for concern after Ghani met with team
- Featured3 days ago
Afghanistan batsman Najeeb Tarakai dies after being hit by a car