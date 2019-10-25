Breaking News

NATO Remains Committed to Supporting Afghan Forces: Stoltenberg

JensNATO remains committed to Afghanistan and continues to support the Afghan security forces with training and funding, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

Speaking to reports following a meeting of Resolute Support’s Defense Ministers on Afghanistan, Stoltenberg added, “This helps make the Afghan forces stronger, so they can fight international terrorism and create the conditions for peace.”

He further said that Afghanistan’s last month presidential election has also been discussed in the meeting and he welcomes that the Afghan forces played a key role in providing security for the vote.

However, NATO Chief asked all parties involved in Afghan election to “exercise calm and restraint, as the electoral bodies work to determine the result.”

Prospects for for the peace process in Afghanistan was also discussed in the Defense Minister’s meeting.

“NATO supported the peace talks earlier this year and I would welcome them being resumed,” Secretary General  Jens said adding, to reach a credible peace, Taliban should demonstrate ‘real willingness to make real compromises.’

