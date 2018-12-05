NATO Reiterates Its Support for Afghan-Led Peace Process, Elections

(Last Updated On: December 5, 2018)

Reaffirming NATO’s commitment to supporting Afghanistan, the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday said that the Taliban must understand they cannot win militarily.

“The Taliban must understand that continuing the fight is pointless, and only causes more suffering. They should sit down at the negotiating table,” Stoltenberg said.

He added that a secure and stable Afghanistan is in the interest of NATO allies and partners.

Stoltenberg further said that NATO foreign ministers reaffirmed their commitments to Afghanistan’s long-term security and stability.

In addition, he said the alliance is looking to Afghanistan’s presidential election in April 2019.

NATO chief said it is important that the Afghan authorities improve the election process and audit the voter registration databases.

“Successful elections will reinforce Afghanistan’s path towards stability and peace,” he insisted.