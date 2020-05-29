NATO reiterates commitment to Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: May 29, 2020)

The NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoană has reiterated support to Afghan peace and lasting security in the country.

Geoană attended a teleconference meeting of international donors on Afghanistan, chaired by Hartwig Schafer, the World Bank’s Vice President for the South Asia Region.

The NATO Deputy Secretary-General highlighted the importance of close consultation and coordination amongst different members of the international community with regard to our continued support to Afghanistan.

He restressed that NATO welcomes the decision taken by Afghanistan’s political leaders to resolve their differences and form an inclusive government, as well as the recently held cease-fire over Eid-ul Fitr.

During the meeting, Mircea Geoană said that NATO Allies and partners are firmly committed – through the NATO-led Train/Advise/Assist Resolute Support Mission and with funds – to support ongoing efforts towards lasting peace and long-term security in Afghanistan, NATO said in a statement.

Abdul Hadi Arghandiwal, Acting Minister of Finance of Afghanistan, as well as by representatives of NATO Allies and partners, and of other international organizations, including the European Union, the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund and the Asian Development Bank had also attended the meeting.