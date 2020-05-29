Latest News
NATO reiterates commitment to Afghanistan
The NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoană has reiterated support to Afghan peace and lasting security in the country.
Geoană attended a teleconference meeting of international donors on Afghanistan, chaired by Hartwig Schafer, the World Bank’s Vice President for the South Asia Region.
Deputy Secretary General @Mircea_Geoana stresses #NATO’s commitment to #Afghanistan at virtual donor meeting chaired by the @WorldBankSAsia. https://t.co/GF6Bm4f480
— NATO in Afghanistan (@NATOscr) May 29, 2020
The NATO Deputy Secretary-General highlighted the importance of close consultation and coordination amongst different members of the international community with regard to our continued support to Afghanistan.
He restressed that NATO welcomes the decision taken by Afghanistan’s political leaders to resolve their differences and form an inclusive government, as well as the recently held cease-fire over Eid-ul Fitr.
During the meeting, Mircea Geoană said that NATO Allies and partners are firmly committed – through the NATO-led Train/Advise/Assist Resolute Support Mission and with funds – to support ongoing efforts towards lasting peace and long-term security in Afghanistan, NATO said in a statement.
Abdul Hadi Arghandiwal, Acting Minister of Finance of Afghanistan, as well as by representatives of NATO Allies and partners, and of other international organizations, including the European Union, the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund and the Asian Development Bank had also attended the meeting.
Taliban storm police outpost in Paktia, killing 14
At least 14 Afghan forces were killed after the Taliban militants stormed a security outpost in Paktia province, the Defense Ministry confirmed in a statement.
The incident has taken place in the Dandaw Patan district of the province on Thursday night.
At least 14 Afghan border police were killed and three others wounded, the MoD said, claiming that the Taliban has broken the ceasefire.
The ministry added that the insurgents suffered heavy casualties as the Afghan forces have pushed back the Taliban.
The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment about the incident.
It has been the Taliban’s second major attack against the Afghan forces after a 3-day ceasefire was ended on Tuesday midnight.
On Wednesday, the Taliban fighters attacked a security outpost in Parwan province in which at least seven local army soldiers were killed and two more were wounded.
Afghanistan Cricket team to play test against Australia
Australia will host Afghanistan for test series in November as the country is lifting the restrictions.
Afghanistan Cricket Board confirmed (ACB) saying that National Team is scheduled to play a one-off Test match against Australia from 21st to 25th November 2020.
Afghanistan national team scheduled to play a one-off Test match against @CricketAus from 21st to 25th November 2020 in Perth.
Read more :https://t.co/OCoAGlkshO pic.twitter.com/Hd0HlcATUs
— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) May 28, 2020
The day-night contest would be the first Test between the countries so far which will be held in Australia’s Perth, the organization said.
The ACB CEO Lutfullah Stanikzai said he is looking forward to the contest and hopes that the match is played if the pandemic of COVID-19 is contained by then.
“Australia is a strong side in world cricket. However, our team will also be well prepared. The match will provide a great experience to them,” he added.
It comes as Australia has announced a schedule for its summer games, taking the first steps in resuming international cricket matches.
Children included among refugees forced into river by Iranian border guards
Findings show some children were among the ones thrown killed into the Harirud River by Iranian border guards.
The families of those who were thrown into the Harirud River by Iranian border guards a few weeks back have demanded the government share the results of the fact-finding committee with them.
The Independent Human Rights Commission (IHRC) has also acknowledged that there were children among the victims.
Naeem Nazari, deputy head of the Independent Human Rights Commission, said their investigation revealed that several children included those thrown into the river by Iranian border guards.
Herat Governor Sayed Wahid Qatali also said that the investigation was ongoing, and some considerable results had been achieved, which would soon be made public.
On the other hand, the families of those who were thrown into the river by Iranian border guards are asking the government to share with them the results of the investigation conducted by the fact-finding committee.
A delegation led by the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister arrived in Afghanistan a few days ago and met with Afghan officials.
The Iranian and Afghan delegations stressed that this issue should be seriously investigated and that the results should be shared with the people.
