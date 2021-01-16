Connect with us

Latest News

NATO position ‘unchanged’ despite drawdown of US troops

Ariana News

Published

1 hour ago

 on
(Last Updated On: January 16, 2021)
Following Washington’s announcement that American troop levels were down to 2,500 in Afghanistan, NATO stated on Saturday its position in the country has not changed. 
 
In a statement, NATO noted: “The US had already stated that they would reduce their presence in Afghanistan to 2,500 troops. They also made clear that they would continue to provide their enablers to our Resolute Support Mission. NATO’s position has not changed. We are carrying out our Train/Advise/Assist mission in its current configuration, with a Headquarters in Kabul and four regional commands.
 
“We are helping the Afghan security forces in their efforts towards lasting peace, and ensuring that Afghanistan never again becomes a safe haven for international terrorism,” the statement read. 
 
The organization stated it continues to support the Afghan peace process, and as part of the peace process, NATO stands ready to further adjust its presence, in line with its conditions-based approach. 
 
“In the months ahead, we will continue to assess our presence based on conditions on the ground. 
 
“NATO Defence Ministers will discuss our presence in Afghanistan at their meeting in February. Whatever path we choose, it is important that we do so together, in a coordinated and deliberate way,” read the statement. 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Latest News

Afghan media accuse govt of not investigating assassinations of journalists

Ariana News

Published

44 mins ago

on

January 16, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: January 16, 2021)
Media support bodies in Afghanistan have accused government of not properly investigating the targeted killings of journalists adding that because of this and the high level of threats they face, some have already left the country. 
 
“Unfortunately violence against journalists has not reduced, because government has not followed up on the cases of journalists killed,” said Mujib Khalwatgar, the head of Nai Supporting Open Media in Afghanistan. 
 
“Government claims it is pursuing the cases but just opening a dossier does not mean [it is being] investigated,” he said.
 
The head of Asar weekly Abdul Sami Ghairatmal said: “Some journalists in the western zone [of Afghanistan] have left their jobs and some have left the country because of the high level of threats.” 
 
Many Afghan journalists say they will leave the county if their security is not ensured.
 
“We face difficulties every day, government does not provide information, threats are very high, if the security is not ensured we will leave the country,” said Samim Faizi, a journalist.
 
“I wear a bulletproof vest when I come to the office to save my life,” said Hasib Saabari, another journalist.
 
However, the Afghan Ministry of Interior (MoI) refute the claims and say they are investigating the cases of journalists killed in the past few months. 
 
“The MoI investigates all cases of journalists and civil society activists killed and  coordinates with the media,” said Tariq Arian, spokesman for the MoI.
 
Eleven Afghan journalists were killed in Afghanistan in 2020 and one was killed on January 1 this year. 
Continue Reading

Latest News

Two police personnel killed in targeted explosion in Kabul

Ariana News

Published

9 hours ago

on

January 16, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: January 16, 2021)

At least two Afghan National Police (ANP) personnel were killed in an early morning IED explosion in Kabul on Saturday. 

According to police the explosion happened in PD3 in Dehbore square area of Kabul. 

Police said a Land Cruiser, belonging to Kabul Police Headquarters, had been targeted in the IED explosion. 

One other ANP member was wounded in the explosion. 

So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

This comes after a marked increase in targeted killings across the country – specifically against public figures, government workers, journalists and civil society members.

Continue Reading

Latest News

12 local police killed in Taliban attack in Herat

Ariana News

Published

9 hours ago

on

January 16, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: January 16, 2021)

At least 12 members of Afghan local police were killed in an attack by Taliban “infiltrators” in Herat province, local officials confirmed Saturday.

Herat police spokesman Abdul Ahad Walidaza said the incident occurred on Friday night in Ghorian district.

According to Walizada a delegation has arrived in the area to investigate the incident.

So far the Taliban has not commented.

Earlier sources in Herat province said three Taliban infiltrators killed at least 12 members of the local uprising forces, took their weapons, ammunition and fled the area.

Sources added that Taliban infiltrators had joined the force three nights ago.

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 Ariana News. All rights reserved!