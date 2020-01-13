NATO optimistic about Afghan Gov’t-Taliban Peace Talks

(Last Updated On: January 13, 2020)

A strong regional consensus is formed in support of the Afghanistan Peace, said Nickolas Kay the NATO senior civilian representative to Afghanistan.

In response to questions about the Afghanistan Peace Process, Sir Nickolas Kay appeared to be optimistic in his tweets.

He believes that 2019 was a decent year for the peace talks with the Taliban. He said that he was feeling very good about the peace talks in 2019.

“I am very optimistic about peace talks. Afghan Security Forces are stronger than they have ever been before. Taliban will not win on the battlefield,” Nicholas Kay said in a tweet.

The NATO Senior Representative for Afghanistan underlined that the role of the regional countries, especially Pakistan, is a key in the peace process.

“NATO encourages all regional actors to play a constructive role in stabilizing the region. Like all neighboring countries, Pakistan’s role in supporting the peace process will continue to be crucial,” said Nicholas Kay.

On the other hand, Zalmai Khalilzad, the US special envoy for Afghanistan, is in Qatar awaiting the Taliban’s response on ‘ceasefire’ and/or ‘reduction in violence’.