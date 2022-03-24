World
NATO leaders meet in Brussels to tackle Russian ‘barbarism’
Leaders participating in talks at NATO arrived at the headquarters in Brussels on Thursday (March 24) and are set to warn Russian President Vladimir Putin that his country will pay “ruinous” costs for invading Ukraine.
The unprecedented one-day trio of NATO, G7 and EU summits will be attended by U.S. President Joe Biden.
The hectic day of summitry to maintain Western unity will kick off at NATO headquarters in Brussels, where the transatlantic defence alliance’s leaders will agree to ramp up military forces on Europe’s eastern flank.
Alarmed by the prospect that Russia might escalate the war with its neighbour after a grinding month-long conflict, the 30 nations of NATO will also agree to send Kyiv equipment to defend against biological, chemical and nuclear attacks.
“Nobody can feel safe now. Maybe it will be Poland, maybe it will be Baltic states but nobody in Europe, even those countries which are distant from the direct border with Russia, even those countries, are not safe today,” Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda told reporters, as he arrived for the NATO summit.
The resolve to punish Moscow with massive sanctions will be underlined by an emergency meeting of the G7 advanced economies.
Then, with a summit of the 27-nation European Union, countries representing more than half of the world’s gross domestic product will have met in one day.
World
Madeleine Albright, former US secretary of state dies at 84
Madeleine Albright, who fled the Nazis as a child in her native Czechoslovakia during World War Two but rose to become the first female US secretary of state and, in her later years died on Wednesday at the age of 84, her family said.
Albright was a tough-talking diplomat in an administration that hesitated to involve itself in the two biggest foreign policy crises of the 1990s – the genocides in Rwanda and Bosnia-Herzegovina.
“We are heartbroken to announce that Dr. Madeleine K. Albright, the 64th U.S. Secretary of State and the first woman to hold that position, passed away earlier today. The cause was cancer,” the family said on Twitter.
Albright was U.S. ambassador to the United Nations from 1993 to 1997 and US President Bill Clinton’s secretary of state from 1997 to 2001.
Born Marie Jana Korbelova in Prague on May 15, 1937, her family fled in 1939 to London when Germany occupied Czechoslovakia. She attended school in Switzerland at age 10 and adopted the name Madeleine, Reuters reported.
Albright attended Wellesley College in Massachusetts, and got a doctorate from Columbia University. She became fluent or close to it in six languages including Czech, French, Polish and Russian as well as English.
She was nominated to become the first woman secretary of state, and confirmed unanimously in 1997. She was in the post until 2001.
World
Kremlin: Russia would only use nuclear weapons if its existence were threatened
Russia’s security policy dictates that the country would only use nuclear weapons if its very existence were threatened, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN in an interview on Tuesday.
The comment, nearly four weeks after Russia sent its forces into Ukraine, came amid Western concern that the conflict there could escalate into a nuclear war, Reuters reported.
Peskov made the comment in an English-language interview when asked whether he was confident President Vladimir Putin would not use nuclear weapons.
“We have a concept of domestic security and it’s public, you can read all the reasons for nuclear arms to be used. So if it is an existential threat for our country, then it (the nuclear arsenal) can be used in accordance with our concept,” he said.
“There are no other reasons that were mentioned in that text,” he said in a further reference to the country’s security concept, read the
Putin last month ordered Russia’s nuclear forces to be put on high alert. In line with the order, Russia’s defence ministry said on Feb. 28 that its nuclear missile forces and Northern and Pacific fleets had been placed on enhanced combat duty, the Interfax news agency reported.
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on March 14: “The prospect of nuclear conflict, once unthinkable, is now back within the realm of possibility.”
World
Pakistan Air Force aircraft crashes, killing two pilots
A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) trainer aircraft crashed on Tuesday while on a training mission in the country’s northwest, killing the two pilots on board, a spokesman for the air force said.
“The trainer aircraft has crashed near Peshawar during a routine training mission,” a statement issued by the air force said. No loss of life or property was reported on the ground.
A board of inquiry has been ordered by the Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the incident, the statement added.
Pakistan’s armed forces have suffered several air accidents in recent years. A crash killed a female jet pilot in another training exercise in November 2015, Reuters reported.
In May 2015, a military helicopter carrying diplomats to inspect a tourism project crashed, killing seven people, including the ambassadors of Norway and the Philippines.
According to Reuters another military helicopter being used as an air ambulance crashed in August 2015 near the northern district of Mansehra, killing 12 people.
Mullah Baradar meets with visiting Chinese FM in Kabul
McGregor arrested over alleged dangerous driving
NATO leaders meet in Brussels to tackle Russian ‘barbarism’
IEA’s supreme leader chairs major cabinet meeting
OIC adopts Islamabad Declaration, welcomes new Afghan trust fund
Ukraine’s president unfollows world leaders on Twitter
More than 90% of Badghis farmers affected by drought
IEA forces and Pakistani military clash in Spin Boldak
Eight polio workers killed in north Afghanistan
ATN secures the rights to broadcast Afghan vs Bangladesh series live
Zerbena: Situation of steel factories in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: IEA leadership’s meeting in Kandahar discussed
Saar: OIC meeting in Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: Pakistan Host OIC Conference
Zerbena: Key economic developments in Afghanistan in the year 1400 discussed
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
IEA cancel public holiday for Nowruz but say celebrations allowed
-
World4 days ago
Russia says it has used hypersonic missiles in strike on Ukraine arms depot
-
Latest News5 days ago
UN food agency alarmed by Afghan food, fuel prices
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan’s economy under the spotlight on eve of 1401, the new solar year
-
World4 days ago
Pakistan parliament to convene this week for no-confidence move against PM Khan
-
Latest News4 days ago
A look back at major security developments in Afghanistan in 1400
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghans dealt serious challenges through year 1400
-
Business4 days ago
Gwadar Port to be utilised for Afghan transit trade