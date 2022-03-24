NATO leaders meet in Brussels to tackle Russian ‘barbarism’

(Last Updated On: March 24, 2022)

Leaders participating in talks at NATO arrived at the headquarters in Brussels on Thursday (March 24) and are set to warn Russian President Vladimir Putin that his country will pay “ruinous” costs for invading Ukraine.

The unprecedented one-day trio of NATO, G7 and EU summits will be attended by U.S. President Joe Biden.

The hectic day of summitry to maintain Western unity will kick off at NATO headquarters in Brussels, where the transatlantic defence alliance’s leaders will agree to ramp up military forces on Europe’s eastern flank.

Alarmed by the prospect that Russia might escalate the war with its neighbour after a grinding month-long conflict, the 30 nations of NATO will also agree to send Kyiv equipment to defend against biological, chemical and nuclear attacks.

“Nobody can feel safe now. Maybe it will be Poland, maybe it will be Baltic states but nobody in Europe, even those countries which are distant from the direct border with Russia, even those countries, are not safe today,” Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda told reporters, as he arrived for the NATO summit.

The resolve to punish Moscow with massive sanctions will be underlined by an emergency meeting of the G7 advanced economies.

Then, with a summit of the 27-nation European Union, countries representing more than half of the world’s gross domestic product will have met in one day.