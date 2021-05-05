Latest News
NATO hands over another base to Afghan military
NATO forces have handed over another military camp to Afghan security forces in northern Balkh province, the 209 Shaheen Corps said in a statement.
The camp known as Camp Mike Spann was handed over to the Afghan forces during a ceremony at the Corps’ headquarters in Mazar-e-Sharif in the province on Wednesday morning.
Addressing the ceremony, the commander of Shaheen Corps General Ghulam Mustafa Wardak thanked the International Community and Germany for assisting Afghanistan in establishing and training the Afghan National Security and Defense Forces (ANSDF).
Wardak stated that the Afghan forces are capable of independently defending Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, NATO’s commander for the northern sector of Afghanistan General Ansgar Meyer stated that the Afghan forces have been able to independently carry out operations against militants since 2014.
Meyer emphasized that the international community will continue to support Afghan forces in the logistics and armament sectors.
This comes after the US forces handed over the responsibility of Camp Antonik to the Afghan forces in southern Helmand province on Sunday.
Latest News
Concerns raised after NDS chief and Taliban issue warnings to the media
A number of media advocates said on Wednesday that warnings issued against the media by both government and the Taliban could undermine the hard-won gains in press freedom in Afghanistan over the past 20 years.
Concerns were raised after the National Security Directorate (NDS) chief Ahmad Zia told Parliament on Wednesday that a number of Afghan media outlets were broadcasting or publishing “propaganda in favor of the Taliban.”
The Taliban in turn threatened local media and said they would “face the consequences” for reporting biased stories in favor of the government.
Responding to this, the US Embassy and the UK Embassy in Afghanistan issued a joint statement on Wednesday night condemning the Taliban’s attempts “to silence journalists”.
The embassies said: “The Taliban today, two days after World Press Freedom Day, threatened the Afghan media accusing them of being proxies for the government and ordering them to alter their reporting or they would ‘face the consequences.”
“We know the Taliban propaganda machine constantly manipulates the truth in order to deflect blame for the atrocities they commit onto others and to avoid responsibility for their actions.
“We strongly support Afghanistan’s independent media. We condemn in the strongest possible terms the ongoing violence and threats against the media, and the Taliban’s attempts to silence journalists,” the statement read.
This comes after MPs said that NDS chief Ahmad Zia said in Parliament on Wednesday that Afghan media “should be aware of the enemy’s psychological war.”
MP Arif Rahmani tweeted that Zia claimed a number of politicians, experts, and media outlets publicize propaganda in favor of the Taliban. However, he reportedly warned that these individuals and entities would “be treated as a terrorist.”
According to Rahmani, the NDS Chief further said that propaganda broadcast by a number of television channels in favor of the Taliban “is shocking.”
He said “this is not freedom of speech, but it is an abuse of freedom of expression; We will not tolerate it.”
In response to Rahmani’s tweet, the Taliban, in turn, warned Afghan media outlets against publishing or broadcasting one-sided reports.
Zabiullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the group said in a series of tweets: “For several days, the Taliban have been witnessing one sided-propaganda and publications by some media outlets.”
He stated that the NDS is directly involved in such activities, adding: “Media must be aware of maintaining their neutrality” and avoid becoming a “propaganda tool” for the government in such a sensitive situation in the country.
Mujahid stated that if the media continue to broadcast or publish “misleading news and incorrect information” their objectivity could be questioned.
He said the same applies to the spreading of false news and misinformation by the media and journalists.
Should this continue, the onus will be on media executives to deal with the consequences and warned media executives and media workers against publicizing one-sided news in favor of the government.
Meanwhile, the media advocacy organization, NAI, and Afghanistan Free Press Hub said the remarks by the NDS Chief and the Taliban are concerning.
“The NDS Chief has accused some media of cooperating with the Taliban. He has to clarify which media outlets [he is referring to] and which media outlets have done this. A general accusation against all media is against the law. The Taliban also warned the media. This situation risks the work of the media in Afghanistan,” NAI Chief Executive Mujib Khilwatgar said.
Latest News
Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders, Musk says
Latest News
Baghlan’s Burka district falls to the Taliban
Local officials confirmed Wednesday that Burka district in Baghlan province has fallen to the Taliban.
Officials said the district fell on Tuesday night.
According to the sources the civilian and military leadership of the district retreated to neighbouring Nahrin district.
Baghlan police also confirmed the fall of Burka district.
Police spokesman Jawed Besharat said security forces had made a tactical retreat and would soon retake the district from Taliban control by sending in reinforcements.
NATO hands over another base to Afghan military
Concerns raised after NDS chief and Taliban issue warnings to the media
As COVID-19 rages in India, scientist warns further waves ‘inevitable’
Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders, Musk says
Baghlan’s Burka district falls to the Taliban
One third of COVID survivors suffer neurological or mental disorders: study
Britain’s Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, dies aged 99
Putin signs law that could keep him in Kremlin until 2036
Gun salutes planned across UK to mark the death of Prince Phillip
Iran’s Zarif blames Israel for Natanz incident, vows revenge
Tawahol: Foreign troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Economic challenges after withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan
Sola: Conflicts intensified as peace efforts are underway
Morning News Show: Third wave of COVID-19 discussed
Pas Az Khabar: Broke out of a fire at a fuel station in Shakar Dara of Kabul discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
As US prepared exit, Taliban protected foreign bases, but killed Afghans
-
Latest News4 days ago
SIGAR reports spike in insider attacks against ANDSF members
-
Latest News3 days ago
In Mexico, ancient Maya cave reveals mysterious painted hand prints
-
Latest News4 days ago
Kabul security ramped up as Taliban issues warning against ‘occupying forces’
-
Latest News5 days ago
Extended Troika ‘supports review of Taliban black listing status’
-
COVID-194 days ago
India’s daily COVID-19 cases pass 400,000 as second wave worsens
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan forces outpost in Ghazni city falls to Taliban
-
Latest News3 days ago
US Forces hand over Helmand military base