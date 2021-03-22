Latest News
NATO foreign ministers to discuss troops presence and peace process
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday that the ongoing peace talks are the best way to preserve the hard-won achievements of the last two decades in Afghanistan.
Addressing a press conference ahead of the NATO Foreign Ministers meeting, scheduled for 23 and 24 March in Brussels, Stoltenberg stated: “The ongoing peace talks are the best way to preserve the gains made over the last two decades, and to ensure a stable Afghanistan that will not serve as a safe haven for terrorists.”
Stoltenberg added that NATO Ministers will continue consultations on the situation in Afghanistan, its military presence, and will “assess our next steps together.”
He stressed that there are no easy choices and “for now, all options remain open.”
“The security situation is difficult. And we will take all the necessary measures to keep our troops safe,” Stoltenberg said.
He reiterated that the organization strongly supports efforts to infuse fresh energy into the peace process.
“This requires all parties to work to achieve progress. To reduce the high levels of violence. And to negotiate in good faith,” he said.
“It also requires constructive engagement from all regional actors and the international community,” Stoltenberg said.
This comes ahead of a summit on the Afghan peace process that will be held next month in Turkey’s Istanbul, where all sides involved in the process are expected to discuss the US proposed peace deal including the formation of a “participatory government.”
Annual Farmer’s Day expo showcases produce in Kabul
Badam Bagh Gardens in Kabul city hosted a National Farmer’s Day expo as Afghans celebrated the day across the country on Monday.
Held every year – on the second day of Nawruz – National Farmers Day acknowledges and showcases goods and products that farmers in Afghanistan produce.
This year, officials and farmers reported that 1399 had been a fairly good year in terms of agricultural yield.
The minister of agriculture, irrigation and livestock (MAIL)
Anwarullhaq Ahadi, was upbeat about the development in this sector and said he hopes that within three years Afghanistan will become self-sufficient regarding certain produce.
“The last year was not a bad year for agriculture… in the upcoming three years Afghanistan will be self-sufficient in wheat, rice and chicken meat,” said Ahadi at the expo in Kabul.
The Afghan minister of trade and industries, Nisar Ahmad Ghoryani, also noted the growth in the sector and said Afghanistan exported produce and foodstuff to other countries worth millions of dollars in the past year.
“We have exports worth about $890 million dollars to other countries,” said Ghoryani.
Meanwhile, the expo attracted farmers from around the country who showcased domestic products.
But some said they still faced serious challenges.
“85 percent of farmers’ problems have not been solved so far and we are faced with problems,” said Azizullah, a farmer.
Traders also once again raised the issue of packaging and said Afghan products need to be packaged for export in accordance with international standards – something that was still not happening, they said.
The expo meanwhile this year boasts 258 stalls and will run over four days, officials said.
Jamiat-e-Islami to hold general assembly after Turkey Summit
Mohammad Ismail Khan, a leading member of Jamiat-e-Islami party, said on Monday that the party will hold a general assembly after the Turkey Summit on the Afghan peace process.
This comes after Atta Mohammad Noor, a member of a faction of the party, held his own general assembly last week where he was elected faction chairman.
According to Khan the election conducted to vote in Noor as faction head was not approved by the core party.
“The assembly was not standard, not real, and it is not acceptable,” said Khan.
According to him, because of internal rifts within Jamiat the party had not been invited to attend last week’s Moscow summit.
Meanwhile, Salahuddin Rabbani, leader of the Jamiat party, said that the decision is not practical.
“In this historic and sensitive time… they have accepted others’ plots,” said Rabbani.
Prior to last week’s election, Noor had been Chief Executive of Jamiat.
“The assembly is based on Jamiat values and standards,” said Waqif Hakimi, a leading member of the party.
Jamiat-e-Islami party has been dealing with internal rifts for the past year.
Security forces capture militia commander Alipour’s command center
Afghan security forces have captured the central base belonging to a local militia commander Abdul Ghani Alipour in the Bihsud district of central Maidan Wardak province.
The Afghan forces launched an operation to arrest Alipour after his men shot down an army helicopter (Mi-17) last week. Four crew members and five security force members were killed.
The Ministry of Defense (MoD) on Monday published several photos that show Afghan soldiers have entered Alipour’s base.
So far, no serious clashes have been reported between the two sides. The MoD, however, stated that at least 12 armed men loyal to Alipour have been killed during the recent clashes in the district.
The MoD said in a statement on Monday that a large cache of explosives and weapons belonging to Alipour was also seized by the Afghan forces.
“A large weapon and explosives cache, a base, and several checkpoints… have been destroyed by the Afghan forces,” the statement read.
Alipour has not commented in this regard so far.
