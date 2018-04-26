NATO Foreign Ministers to Discuss Afghan Peace Tomorrow

(Last Updated On: April 26, 2018 4:17 pm)

The NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says the allies will address topics of peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan at the foreign ministers meeting tomorrow.

Speaking ahead of the NATO foreign ministers meeting in Brussels, NATO Secretary General welcomed President Ashraf Ghani’s unprecedented offer of peace talks to the Taliban insurgent group.

Stoltenberg stressed that Afghanistan will be a very important agenda in NATO’s July 2018 summit where the allies will reaffirm their financial, political and military support to the country.

In response to a question regarding the launch of the Taliban spring offensives, he said the Taliban has to understand that they won’t win on the battlefield and should embrace Kabul government unconditional peace offer.

Meanwhile, he said NATO would support Afghan forces in terms of security during the upcoming Afghan elections by advising and providing financial assistance.

Stoltenberg concluded that a few years ago, the Allies were responsible for countering Taliban in Afghanistan and now Afghans have responsibility for their security.