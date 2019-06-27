NATO Defense Ministers Discuss Afghanistan in Brussels

(Last Updated On: June 27, 2019)

On day two of the NATO defense ministers meeting, Afghanistan was discussed at the NATO’s headquarter in Brussels, with all nations contributing to the NATO’s Resolute Support Mission.

The top commander of the Resolute Support mission General Austin Scott Miller and the NATO’s Senior Civilian Representative to Afghanistan Nicholas Kay briefed the Allies Defense Ministers regarding the situation of Afghanistan.

Speaking with the reporters at the end of the meeting, the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that there is “a unique opportunity for peace “in Afghanistan.

Stoltenberg reiterated that the international community is now close to a peace deal than ever before and all NATO Allies strongly support the Afghan peace process.

“Allies fully support the efforts of the U.S. Special Representative, Ambassador [Zalmay] Khalilzad, to achieve a political settlement,” NATO Chief said.

Stoltenberg emphasized that he totally agree with Khalilzad’s principle of “nothing is agreed before everything is agreed.”

He said Afghan forces are making progress and this is important for the negotiating table.

NATO Chief said the international community went to Afghanistan after the September 11 attack which was organized by Al Qaeda from Afghanistan to prevent the country to become a safe place for international terrorists.

“We have confirmed our financial support for the Afghan security forces through 2024. We will stay in Afghanistan as long as necessary, to ensure the country never again becomes a safe haven for international terrorists,” he added.

Referring to the recent achievements of the Afghan forces in the battlefields, Stoltenberg said we have made a lot of progress in Afghanistan.

He further said that his message to the Afghan government is that NATO will stay committed to Afghanistan and his message to the Taliban is that the militants will not win in the battlefields.

This comes as the U.S. and Taliban negotiators are set to hold their seventh round of talks within two days in Qatar aimed at ending the 18-years of violence in Afghanistan.