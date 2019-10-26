NATO Defense Ministers Desire to End Violence in Afghanistan: Miller

(Last Updated On: October 26, 2019)

General Austin Scott Miller, the Commander of U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan says there is a desire among NATO member states to find a way to end the ongoing violence in Afghanistan.

However, Gen. Miller said that NATO and Afghan forces still have to conduct operations to protect people in Afghanistan.

Speaking with the reporters following the NATO Defense Ministers meeting in Brussels, the top U.S. commander said the NATO-Afghan partnership is stronger than any years since he have been in Afghanistan.

He praised Afghan forces for being particularly integrated, adding that recent election was a clear indication.

At the same time, Afghanistan’s Defense Minister Asadullah Khalid attended the meeting in NATO’s headquarters.

“All NATO members reiterated their support and commitment to Afghanistan and Afghan security forces. NATO Secretary General and all member states praised the recent achievements of the Afghan forces,” Khalid told reporters in Brussels.

Recently, NATO announced that the alliance will remain committed to its military presence in Afghanistan as long as the Taliban understand that they will never win on the battlefield and agree for a political solution.