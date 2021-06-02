Latest News
NATO Defense Ministers agree to keep civilian footprint in country
NATO Defence Ministers on Tuesday agreed that continued support for the Afghan forces, the government and the people is the best way for them to contribute towards the peace process and that they will keep a civilian diplomatic presence in Kabul.
In a virtual meeting Tuesday, the ministers also agreed to continue providing advice and capacity-building support to Afghan security forces.
Following the virtual meeting, which was convened to discuss preparations for the upcoming NATO Summit and the way forward in Afghanistan, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said: “We are ending our military mission, but we are not ending our support to the Afghans.”
“We are also looking at how we can provide military education and training outside Afghanistan, focused on Special Operations Forces, and we are looking at how to fund the provision of services enabling Allies and the international community to stay in Kabul, including support for the airport.”
He said the drawdown of NATO forces is progressing in an orderly and coordinated way “and at every step, the safety of our personnel remains paramount.”
He also stated that NATO will continue its civilian diplomatic presence in Kabul.
“And we are also now working on how we can establish out of country training for the Afghan forces, especially the special operation forces. And then, on top of that, we are now working together with all the Allies, NATO Allies are working together to make sure that we can provide support to important infrastructure, to support the international community at large.
“We are fully aware that the situation in Afghanistan is challenging, fragile and difficult,” he said.
Stoltenberg said that over the past two decades, NATO Allies have provided substantive support to the Afghan security forces and helped to build a professional, strong Afghan army and security force, “which has proven very capable. And that has enabled [NATO] to gradually decrease our presence from more than 100,000 troops not so many years ago, to, at the beginning of this year,10,000 troops, and then we will end our military presence within a short time.”
Turkey agrees to run Kabul airport in NATO deal: UAE report
The Turkish government has agreed to take over responsibility for Kabul’s international airport in a $130 million deal with NATO, an Afghan government official told the UAE’s The National newspaper.
This comes after weeks of uncertainty over the security of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul city.
According to The National, the details and the exact takeover date are yet to be confirmed. However, the media outlet said a second senior source had also confirmed the decision.
This comes after the Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority asked NATO last month to hand over control of the air traffic control tower at Kabul’s airport, which sparked concerns over the Afghan government’s capacity to safely and securely run its international airports following the withdrawal.
A government official said last month on condition of anonymity that Afghanistan does not have the capacity to run the airports on their own due to a lack of expertise.
Andrew Watkins, a senior analyst on Afghanistan for the International Crisis Group, told The National that the deal with Turkey will calm the nerves of international governments and donors, but that many issues will still remain.
“There is a web of capacity gaps in the Afghan authorities’ security information, screening and inspection procedures to prevent smuggling, as well as concerns over the fairness of the contracting process due to prevalent corruption within the government,” he said.
Watkins also told The National that there has been no opportunity for Afghanistan to increase its capacity, as air traffic control has been run by NATO military staff since 2002.
US completes as much as 44% of retrograde process
U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said late Tuesday the Department of Defense has retrograded the equivalent of approximately 300 C-17 loads of material out of Afghanistan and has turned over nearly 13,000 pieces of equipment to the Defense Logistics Agency for disposal.
In a statement issued by CENTCOM, the U.S govt states it has also officially handed over six facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense.
“We anticipate additional transfers of bases and military assets in the future which will support the ANDSF/GIRoA (Afghan National Defense and Security Forces and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan) as they work to stabilize and defend their nation,” the statement read.
CENTCOM stated it estimates that the U.S. has completed between 30-44% of the entire retrograde process.
Earlier this year U.S. President Joe Biden announced all U.S. troops would be withdrawn by September 11. NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg at the same time announced NATO allies would also withdraw their forces.
Ahead of the retrograde the U.S. had an estimated 2,500 to 3,500 troops in Afghanistan while NATO forces totalled about 7,000.
Details have not however been released on how many troops might already have been withdrawn. Officials cite security reasons for not divulging details.
Civilians killed in twin bus explosions in Kabul: MoI
At least eight people were killed and more than ten others wounded on Tuesday evening in two back-to-back explosions in the west of Kabul city, sources said.
Security sources told Ariana News that a magnetic IED blast targeted a bus at around 7:30 Tuesday evening in the Sar-e-Kariz area in PD3 in the city.
The Ministry of Interior (MoI) stated that at least six civilians were killed and seven others wounded in the blast.
Short while later another magnetic IED attached to another bus detonated at the Almas-e-Gharb Street, near the first blast’s scene.
The MoI said that this explosion has also left casualties but the exact number yet to be determined.
No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.
This comes as hours after the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) reported that there was an urgent need to reduce the level of violence and that all parties to the conflict need to do more to protect civilians.
In a series of tweets, UNAMA stated: “Heavy civilian casualties recently documented by UNAMA underscore urgent need to reduce the violence, for progress in Afghanistan peace negotiations and for all parties to do much more to protect civilians from harm.”
According to UNAMA, at least 23 civilians were killed and 49 were injured in just seven recorded incidents that took place over a three-day period last week in Kandahar, Helmand, Uruzgan, Sari Pul, Parwan, and Kapisa.
UNAMA stated many civilians are being killed and injured by indirect fire from both ANA and Taliban.
“ANA airstrikes and anti-government elements’ IEDs also causing many civilian casualties. UNAMA is sharing its findings with the parties, urging them to take all measures to protect civilians,” the mission stated.
