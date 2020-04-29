NATO continues to support Afghan forces to fight COVID19

(Last Updated On: April 29, 2020)

NATO says in a news report that its Resolute Support mission continues to support Afghan security forces to help stop the outbreak of the Coronavirus as well as to maintain security in the country.

According to the report the NATO-led Resolute Support has lately helped to provide critical supplies to Afghan security forces in 14 provinces.

The supplies include “more than 63,000 masks, over 31,000 pairs of gloves, more than 35,000 bottles of sanitizers and disinfectants, thousands of sets of personal protective equipment for medical providers and patients, more than 3,000 sets of protective eyewear and dozens of infrared thermometers.”

Panjshir, Parwan, Nuristan, Herat, Ghor, Farah, Baghdis, Kabul, Nimroz, Kandahar, Uruzgan, Zabul and Daykundi, and Helmand are of those provinces where the RS has helped equipped the Afghan police and army to protect themselves so they can continue protecting the country, the report elaborates.

NATO, through the report, underscores its commitment to Afghanistan and the Afghan security forces.