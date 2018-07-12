NATO Committed to Supporting Afghanistan: CE Abdullah

(Last Updated On: July 12, 2018 10:14 pm)

Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah who attended the two-day NATO summit in Brussels says all members of the alliance have committed to supporting Afghanistan.

Abdullah said the NATO heads of states “have no doubt and they have taken a common decision of helping Afghanistan.”

The two-day NATO summit with focus on Afghanistan was ended on Thursday in Brussels, where the alliance extended its funding to Afghan defense and security forces until 2024.

Referring to the protests in northern provinces over arrest of militia commander Nizamuddin Qaisari and the protesters’ call for the return of Vice President General Dostum, the Afghan leader said that he is not in favor of the political figures to be outside the country and “don’t have the right to come to their country”.

Regarding the recent changes in the government including the dismissal of several ministers, he said that these issues require discussions at national level.

The official added that he is not in favor of any Afghan citizen to be armed out of the context of law.