NATO chief Warns against Hasty Troop Withdrawal from Afghanistan
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday warned against a hasty withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and said the price for leaveing too soon could “be very high”.
NATO currently has less than 12,000 troops from dozens of countries in Afghanistan, while the US is now down to around 4,500.
This comes after US President Donald Trump’s expected drawdown of troops before he leaves office in January.
Stoltenberg said in a Tuesday statement: “We now face a difficult decision. We have been in Afghanistan for almost 20 years, and no NATO ally wants to stay any longer than necessary. But at the same time, the price for leaving too soon or in an uncoordinated way could be very high.”
He said the country still “risks becoming once again a platform for international terrorists to plan and organize attacks on our homelands. And ISIS (Daesh) could rebuild in Afghanistan the terror caliphate it lost in Syria and Iraq.”
AP reported, along with other news agencies, that US officials said military leaders were told over the weekend about the planned withdrawal and that an executive order is planned but has not yet been delivered to commanders.
Stoltenberg said that “even with further US reductions, NATO will continue its mission to train, advise and assist the Afghan security forces. We are also committed to funding them through 2024.”
NATO’s security operation in the country is its biggest and most ambitious undertaking ever. It was launched after the military alliance activated its mutual defense clause — known as Article 5 — for the first time, mobilizing all the allies in support of the United States in the wake of the 9/11 attacks on New York and Washington, AP reported.
“Hundreds of thousands of troops from Europe and beyond have stood shoulder to shoulder with American troops in Afghanistan, and over one thousand of them have paid the ultimate price,” Stoltenberg said.
“We went into Afghanistan together. And when the time is right, we should leave together in a coordinated and orderly way. I count on all NATO allies to live up to this commitment, for our own security,” he said.
Taliban attacks undermine peace process; Imran Khan to visit Kabul: Sediqqi
Not only has the Taliban broken their agreement with the US and increased the level of violence in the country, but Afghanistan is still faced with threats from many other terrorist groups, including al-Qaeda, presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said at a press conference in Kabul on Tuesday.
“Taliban did not fulfill their commitments, but they have increased the level of violence, said Sediqqi, adding that their ongoing attacks are undermining the long awaited peace talks that started on September 12 but that have since hit a deadlock.
Sediqqi also announced at the press conference that Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Kabul this week and will meet with President Ashraf Ghani to discuss the Afghan peace process, and other issues including that relating to trade and transit.
According to Sediqqi, connectivity in Asia will be part of the discussions at the meeting between Ghani and Khan.
Sediqqi also mentioned the 10 conditions that have been drawn up by the international community ahead of the Geneva conference on Afghanistan later this month.
“The peace process, preserving democracy and the republic system, the government’s commitment to rule of law, freedom of speech, human rights and the fight against corruption, are part of the 10 conditions set by the international community ahead of the Geneva Conference,” Sediqqi said.
Sediqqi also said that NATO has expressed their support for ANDSF in a phone call with Ghani.
“Afghan forces have significant capacity in defending the country,” adding that “terrorist groups in Afghanistan still pose a threat to the interests of Afghanistan and international allies.”
Sediqqi said that Afghanistan’s partnership and relations with the international community are based on mutual interests and mutual respect.
Three police soldiers wounded in Faryab car bomb explosion
At least three policemen were wounded in a car bomb explosion in Faryab province on Monday night, local officials said Tuesday.
According to local officials the explosion occurred in Qaisar district of Faryab province.
Local officials said the powerful blast happened at a local bazaar and damaged dozens of shops and houses in the area.
Officials said the Taliban insurgents had planned to storm the district police HQ but before they could reach their target the attackers were identified by forces and eliminated.
So far no group claimed responsibility for the attack.
12 local police force members killed in Badakhshan: Officials
At least 12 members of the Afghan Local Police (ALP) were killed and 14 more were wounded in a Taliban attack in the northeastern province of Badakhshan in the early hours of Tuesday morning, local officials said.
Abdullah Naji Nazari, provincial council head, said the Taliban attacked a security outpost in Jurm district, Badakhshan, on Monday and four members of the local police were taken captive by the militants.
The clash started at about midnight and continued until about 3am Tuesday morning, Nazari added.
Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.
