NATO chief says peace process showing ‘some encouraging progress’
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday afternoon that the organization remains committed to its presence in Afghanistan as its “the best way to support the peace efforts.”
Addressing journalists ahead of a two-day European Union Defense Ministers meeting in Brussels, Stoltenberg said: “We will address missions and operations. I will update the ministers on NATO’s presence in Afghanistan.
“We stay committed to our presence there because we believe that’s the best way to support the peace efforts and we see some encouraging progress” on the start of intra-Afghan negotiations.
He also said he would update the ministers on NATO’s work on how to step up the organization’s presence in Iraq.
“Training local forces, training Iraqi security forces, building local capacity is the best way to prevent that ISIS is able to return, and both in Afghanistan and Iraq, NATO and the European Union are working very closely together, and we are now stepping up our efforts in Iraq.”
This comes after NATO said earlier this month that an Afghan-owned and led peace process aimed at finding a political resolution that ends decades of conflict is the only way to deliver sustainable peace to the Afghan people and to ensure Afghanistan’s long-term security and stability.
At the same time, the organization called on all sides to rapidly resolve the remaining issues still preventing the start of inclusive intra-Afghan negotiations.
NATO also stated that the current level of violence – driven especially by Taliban attacks against Afghan National Defense and Security Forces – remains unacceptably high, causing instability and undermining confidence in the peace process.
Minerals have become integral to conflict in Afghanistan: UNDP
Cargo ship carrying sugar for Afghanistan docks at Chabahar
A cargo ship carrying the first sugar consignment from India for Afghanistan has docked at Chabahar port in Iran.
Behrouz Aghaei, the head of Sistan and Baluchestan Ports and Maritime Organization, told Mehr News Agency, the ship, carrying 70 containers, with 1,890 tons of sugar, docked on Tuesday and is currently being unloaded.
He said the cargo will soon be transported to Afghanistan over land.
Afghanistan, India and Iran signed a joint agreement in 2016 to establish a trade route for Afghanistan and the trade corridor was officially inaugurated in February this year.
In the past few months, India has also sent vast quantities of wheat to Afghanistan via the same route.
Search and rescue operations underway after deadly floods hit Parwan province
Major rescue operations are underway Wednesday morning after flash floods in Parwan province left at least 36 people dead and many missing.
Minister of Disaster Management Ghulam Bahaudin Jailani has confirmed the death toll and said more than 70 people were also injured and that at least 300 houses have been totally destroyed.
The floods, due to heavy rain, hit the provincial capital Charikar, at about 2am Wednesday morning and swept away roads, houses, vehicles and people.
According to Jailani search and rescue operations are currently still underway.
He said many people have been hospitalized.
