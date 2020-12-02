Featured
NATO chief says decision to stay or leave will be made in February
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday night elaborated on his comment earlier this week about troops withdrawal and said NATO and its allies will “face a turning point early next year.”
Addressing a virtual press conference after the first day of the meetings of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Stoltenberg said ministers discussed NATO2030 and how to further adapt the Alliance for the future and addressed the situation in Afghanistan.
“NATO supports the Afghan peace process. And as part of that, we have adjusted our presence. While the United States has decided to further reduce its troop numbers to 2,500, NATO’s training mission continues. And over half of our forces are, now, non-US.
“Ministers made clear that all Allies remain committed to the mission. And to supporting Afghan security forces in the fight against terrorism. As we continue to assess the situation in Afghanistan, it is clear that we will face a turning point early next year,” he said.
“If we stay, we risk continued fighting. And an even longer-term engagement.
“If we leave, we risk Afghanistan once again becoming a safe haven for international terrorists. And the loss of the gains made with such sacrifice.
“So there is a price for staying longer. But there is also a price for leaving too soon. We will have to take some hard decisions when NATO defense ministers meet next February.
“But whatever we decide, we must do it in a coordinated and orderly way,” he said.
Stoltenberg however emphasized that although NATO is committed to continue supporting the Afghan security forces the organization and its Allies have “stated many times that we will not stay in Afghanistan with our military presence for longer than necessary.”
He also said NATO and its Allies welcome that for the first time in two decades, there are now direct talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government.
“It’s far too early to say whether these talks will succeed, but they are the only path, they are the only real possibility, chance, for a political settlement of the crisis in Afghanistan.
“And, therefore, we will have to make an assessment next year about whether we deem the situation, what should I say . . . or the conditions in place for us to further reduce and eventually leave Afghanistan, or whether we have to stay.”
He said that is a decision NATO will take based on consultations between all NATO Allies.
“The defense ministerial meeting in February will be an important meeting. And we have to remember that this is something that the whole of NATO and, actually, also several partners are part of.”
He pointed out however that until this year the US, which is NATO’s biggest Ally, had the largest number of troops in Afghanistan over the years, but now the majority of the foreign troops in Afghanistan are from European Allies and partner countries – non-US troops.
He again called on the Taliban to reduce violence but said this was just the first step. “What we need to see is a lasting peace agreement. And part of that has to be a ceasefire. So, the reduction of violence should only be the first step.”
Featured
Iran’s plan to jail Afghan migrants sparks concern in Kabul
Concerns have been raised over Iran’s plan to impose prison terms of up to 25 years on anyone considered an “illegal migrant” in the country and of giving officials the go-ahead to fire on vehicles suspected of carrying asylum seekers, Arab News reported.
If Iran’s parliament approves these proposed measures, as many as 2.5 million Afghans living in Iran could be affected.
What has also added to concerns is that many Afghans do not have any identification documents such as passports, visas or residential permits, Arab News reported.
“We are highly concerned about this. We hope that Iran will not resort to such a move,” Abdul Basit Ansari, an adviser for Afghanistan’s ministry of refugees, told Arab News.
“We can jointly work to solve this issue, and we insist on voluntary repatriation of Afghans,” he added.
This comes after Iran’s Sharq newspaper, citing the country’s Islamic Council, said recently that Iran’s parliament was working to “regulate illegal migrants” and would put its proposals up for approval “very soon.”
Arab News stated that under the plan those entering or living in Iran without a permit will be jailed for up to 25 years, and will face hefty fines and confiscation of property.
An Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman, Hamid Tehzeb, said Kabul has conveyed its concerns to Iranian authorities through its ambassador in Tehran.
“There are serious efforts underway to deal with this issue through diplomatic channels,” Tehzeb told Arab News.
Experts accused Tehran of “taking advantage” of Kabul’s domestic issues.
“Iran is doing whatever it can to frighten or expel the refugees,” Fazl Rahman Orya, a political analyst, told Arab News.
Shafiq Hapal, another analyst, told Arab News that Iran’s move could be a result of a “larger fear” in Tehran that fighting will escalate in Afghanistan after foreign troops leave, forcing hundreds of thousands to seek refuge in Iran.
“I think Iran is making its preparations now to prevent a sudden flow of uncontrolled migration to Iran. It wants to frighten any Afghans who are thinking of escaping there,” he said.
Featured
Afghan Republic’s team agrees ‘in principle’ to peace talks procedures
The Afghanistan Republic’s peace negotiating team said on Saturday night that both sides have agreed in principle to the rules and procedures regarding talks going forward but that this does not mean the framework has been finalized.
“The negotiation teams of both sides have ONLY agreed in principle to the 21 articles of the rules & procedures, with the exception of the introduction because it requires further discussion & clarification. Therefore in the joint meeting on Nov 17, 2020 in the presence … of the host country, it was decided that the rules & procedures will only be considered final once it is presented to the general meeting of both delegations & approved there,” the Afghan Republic’s statement read.
“The IRoA (Islamic Republic of Afghanistan) has shared our understanding of the elements of the introduction with the other side (Taliban),” read the statement.
This statement followed soon after Naeem Wardak, the Taliban’s spokesman in Doha posted on Twitter that the “procedure” to take the intra-Afghan negotiations forward was finalized between the two sides on November 15.
The negotiation teams of both sides have ONLY agreed in principle to the 21 articles of the rules & procedures, with the exception of the introduction because it requires further discussion & clarification. Therefore in the joint meeting on Nov 17, 2020 in the presence…
— Peace Negotiation Team of the I.R. of Afghanistan (@PeaceIRAfg) November 28, 2020
In a series of tweets Naeem said: “The procedure of Intra-Afghan negotiations between the negotiating teams was completed and finalized in 21 articles on the 15th of November 2020.”
He said this framework was then interpreted in the presence of the “host/facilitator country”, that being Qatar, two days later – on November 17.
“A copy of it was handed over to the host/facilitator country after it was approved by both negotiating teams,” he tweeted.
This comes after reports first emerged around November 23 that there had been a breakthrough in stalled talks in Doha, which officially started on September 12.
Sources said early this week that Afghanistan Republic’s chief negotiator Massoom Stanikzai and presidential peace advisor Salam Rahimi were in Kabul to discuss progress with President Ashraf Ghani.
But both parties to the talks remained tight-lipped about any progress.
In fact, Presidential Palace spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said at a press conference on Wednesday that no progress had been made in Doha regarding peace talks.
Sediqqi said the Taliban’s demands contradict the Afghan Constitution but he did confirm that Stanikzai had been in Kabul.
Seddiqi said the republic’s negotiating team will hold discussions with the Taliban in respect of the Afghan Constitution and on the advice of the peace consultative Jirga.
Wednesday’s denial comes after some sources told Ariana News on condition of anonymity that Afghan leaders had approved some points that had been contested – leading to a breakthrough in the talks.
Featured
Khamenei promises retaliation for killing of Iranian scientist
Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday Tehran would retaliate over the killing of the country’s top nuclear scientist, who the West claimed was heading up a secret nuclear weapons program for Iran.
Khamenei said in a statement scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh had been killed “by brutal mercenaries”.
“Two important issues should be seriously put on the agenda by all those involved, first, the pursuit of this crime and the definitive punishment of its perpetrators and commanders, and second, the pursuit of the martyr’s (Fakhrizadeh) scientific and technical efforts in all the areas in which he was involved.
Khamenei who has said Tehran never sought nuclear arms and pledged in his statement to continue the work of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who died on Friday after gunmen ambushed him in his car near Tehran.
Reuters reported that the killing, which Iran’s president was swift to blame on Israel, threatens to spark a new Middle East confrontation in the final weeks of US President Donald Trump’s term.
It could also complicate any efforts by President-elect Joe Biden to revive a detente with Tehran that was forged when he was in Barack Obama’s administration. Trump pulled Washington out of the 2015 international nuclear pact agreed with Tehran.
Israel’s N12 news channel meanwhile said Israeli embassies around the world had been put on high alert after the Iranian threats of retaliation.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told a televised cabinet meeting that Iran would respond “at the proper time.”
“Once again, the evil hands of Global Arrogance and the Zionist mercenaries were stained with the blood of an Iranian son,” he said, using terms officials employ to refer to Israel.
Israel has declined to comment on the killing. The White House, Pentagon, US State Department and CIA also declined to comment, as did Biden’s transition team, Reuters reported.
